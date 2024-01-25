Sensitive images: man fell onto train tracks when the machine was moving

#Sensitive #images #man #fell #train #tracks #machine #moving

This note includes sensitive images.

Moments of tension were experienced by passengers who were on board a train at the Grand Bourg station, in the Malvinas Argentinas match.

In a matter of seconds they saw how a man who was walking along the edge of the platform and who wanted to get on the railway, fell onto the tracks while the machine was moving. The incident occurred this Wednesday.

What happened to the man who fell onto the train tracks

A record captured the exact moment the incident occurred at Grand Bourg station. As the images show, the subject was apparently intoxicated: he was carrying a bottle of beer in his hand and was not walking at all well.

From one moment to the next, he lost his balance and fell into the small space between the train and the platform.

The passengers closest to the door witnessed the entire scene and were shocked. One of them even got off the train, which was still running with the door open.

According to the Argentine channel TN, the victim was not injured after the accident. Shortly afterward she was rescued by station staff and sent to a hospital.