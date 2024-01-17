sent an offer for a River player

#offer #River #player

Inter Miami seeks to strengthen itself in the face of a demanding season. It already has big stars, but it tries to have a good level and youth in all lines. Therefore, given Cristian Medina’s refusal, Gerardo Martino He laid his eyes on Agustín Palavecino, River Plate midfielder.

Inter Miami wants Palavecino

Since the arrival of Leo Messi, Inter Miami It has a fundamental card to seduce possible new incorporations. This is how Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez arrived, stars and friends of Rosario.

But Gerardo Martino He wants to strengthen the midfield. The club sent an offer of 7 million dollars for Cristian Medina, a Boca Juniors player. But the entity rejected the offer. For this reason, Tata now takes advantage of the fact that River Plate He is in Miami to see another footballer that interests him up close.

Is about Agustin Palavecino. The midfielder is 27 years old, has good footing, quality, an interesting punch and a certain dynamism that would stand out in the MLS. However, he is not a starter at the Millonario and that seems to work in Inter’s favor, but this season that trend could change: due to several losses due to sales, loans and injuries, ‘Pala’ has the opportunity to add minutes. in Martín Demichelis’ team.

“The figures are lower than those that Inter offered for Medina. She was approached by intermediaries to the River leaders, who are already aware. It remains for Pablo Sabbag, the player’s representative, to move forward with the player’s contract. The offer is presented,” said Germán García Grova, journalist for TyC Sports.

Inter Miami’s schedule

This Friday, January 19, Inter Miami will see action for the first time this year. It will be in a friendly against the El Salvador National Team. In the same framework, they will visit Dallas FC on Monday the 22nd of this month.

After that meeting, he will travel to Saudi Arabia, where he will go on a tour against the most powerful teams in that country. On the 29th they will face Al-Hilal, where Neymar plays – who will miss the game due to injury, given that he is still recovering from torn ligaments; and on February 1 there will be a clash of galaxies: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr vs. Leo Messi’s Inter Miami.