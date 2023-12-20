Seo Kyung-sik, a Korean writer residing in Japan, has passed away… Ending a troubled life in the “diaspora” : Culture : The Hankyoreh Japan

#Seo #Kyungsik #Korean #writer #residing #Japan #passed #away.. #troubled #life #diaspora #Culture #Hankyoreh #Japan

A “half-refugee” who explored universal ethics through the eyes of a minority.

Seo Kyung-sik participated in a discussion held at Hankyoreh 21 in August 2019. = Reporter Kim Jin-soo // Hankyoreh Newspaper

Seo Kyung-sik was not only involved in the democratization movement in his homeland as a second-generation Korean living in Japan, but also as a person from the frontier or diaspora, calling for both Korea and Japan to overcome nationalism and colonialism. A professor emeritus at Tokyo Keizai University has passed away. He passed away at the age of 72.

On the afternoon of the 19th, Mr. Xu’s family announced that Professor Xu passed away suddenly the evening before at a hot spring in Japan. Seo’s grandfather came to Japan from Korea in 1928, and Seo was born in 1951 as the fourth of five children. Raised in a family that was “relatively privileged for a Korean living in Japan,” Suh ​​Kyung-shi was well-educated and went on to study French literature at Waseda University.

However, in 1971, while they were still in university, Seo Seung and Seo Jun-sik, two older brothers who went to South Korea to study at Seoul National University, were accused of spying fabricated by the military regime. An incident occurred in which a spy group of Korean students residing in Japan was arrested for violating the National Security Law. Xu Kyung-shi led a life-saving campaign in Japan demanding the release of his two older brothers, but his comments inevitably extended not only to the democratization of his homeland, but also to issues such as postwar Japan’s responsibility. At that time, Japanese liberal and left-wing intellectuals such as Shozo Fujita and Haruki Wada also participated in this life-saving movement. As a family member of a long-term prisoner in Japanese society, Mr. Xu Jingzhi spoke out against Japanese society by publishing books such as “The Long and Difficult Road: The Xu Brothers’ Life in Prison” (1988).

He tried to explore Western art from an early age, but as a Korean living in Japan, he was unable to travel without a passport issued by the Korean government. In 1983, after being trapped in Japanese society, without any hope, and after campaigning to save his two older brothers and losing his parents, Xu Kyung-shi unexpectedly got the chance to go to Europe. . At that time, Xu spent three months traveling around Europe and seeing all sorts of art works, which led him to become a full-fledged artist. “My Western Art Pilgrimage”, published in Japan in 1991, was translated and published in South Korea under the same title the following year, and became his masterpiece, widely read in both Korea and Japan. This book is not a simple travelogue or art criticism, but contains his own “painful monologues” in which he confronts “evidence of being oppressed by discrimination and persecution, and testimonies of people who died resisting this” from all over the world, both in the East and the West. There is.

Cover of “My Western Art Pilgrimage” (Korean translation), considered to be Seo Kyung-sik’s masterpiece // Hankyoreh Newspaper

Seo Kyung-sik’s two older brothers were finally released from prison in 1988 and 1990, when the Cold War ended and South Korea made progress toward democratization, but Seo Kyung-sik, who was already in his 40s, was involved in the life-saving campaign. I started a job teaching young people at a Japanese university. In the 1990s, Xu Kyung-zhi actively spoke out as a critic against not only Japan’s conservative right wing, but also the “degradation” of liberal intellectuals who ignored their historical responsibilities under the pretext of opposing nationalism. Starting from questions and feelings about the identity of Korean residents in Japan, that is, a minority standing on the frontier, his comments, which worried about the ethics of reaching universality, turned into nationalism, imperialism, and colonialism in the post-Cold War period. This is a warning to both South Korea and Japan, where discrimination has become commonplace. His terminology, which refers to himself as a “semi-refugee” who is neither a “refugee” nor a “citizen,” clearly illustrates this. “Diaspora Travelogue: The Gaze of an Exile,” which incorporates these ideas into his travels, is considered another of Seo’s masterpieces, and has aroused interest in the concept of diaspora in South Korea. In addition, Seo Kyung-shi’s works include “From the position of a semi-refugee: the postwar responsibility debate and Korean residents in Japan” and “Believe in your eyes!” His works include “A Journey to Unified German Art”, “My Pilgrimage to Western Music”, “Transcendental Gallery – My Pilgrimage to Korean Art”, and “The Decline of Japanese Liberalism”.

Cover of Seo Kyung-sik’s other masterpiece, “Diaspora Travelogue: The Gaze of the Exiled” (Korean translation) // Hankyoreh Newspaper

After becoming a full-time professor at Tokyo Keizai University in 2000, Xu Jingzhi has focused more than anything else on providing students with a liberal arts education through the medium of art. He sought to become a bridge connecting various artists, researchers, and activists not only through the pulpit but also through symposiums and exhibitions. From 2006, he also worked as a research professor at Korea Anglican University for two years. He retired in 2021, and in a collection of essays commemorating his retirement, the editors described Xu’s period as the “era of educators and cultural movements.” Every year, Korean students living in Japan enter Tokyo Keizai University under the influence of Kyung-shi Seo, and continue to study the identity of Koreans living in Japan as postgraduate students.

Seo Kyung-shi continued to write a column for the Hankyoreh for 18 years starting in 2005. In his last column in July of this year, he urged people to “keep telling the truth.” “We must continue to speak the truth, regardless of the odds. Tough times are approaching every moment. However, let’s not lose courage, keep our heads up high, and continue speaking the truth. (…) In every corner of the world, there are people who continue to speak the truth, free from shallowness and vulgarity. Those people are our friends.”

