Serbian license plates no longer need to be covered up in Kosovo

January 5, 2024 – 10:19 p.m

A few days after Belgrade made a similar decision, the Kosovo government canceled the decision to stick Serbian license plates in the country, reports MTI.

The decision was made in order to maintain good neighborly relations, in response to Serbia’s recognition of Kosovo license plates, the Pristina government announced.

Back in 2011, with the mediation of the European Union, Serbia and Kosovo agreed that they would mutually recognize each other’s license plates, but Serbia was not willing to do so, as it still considers the area to be its southern province, despite the fact that Kosovo declared its independence in 2008. We wrote about this here in 2021.

For this reason, Belgrade decided at that time that cars coming from the territory of Kosovo to the territory of Serbia must also have Serbian license plates. In response, in 2021, the Kosovo government made it mandatory for cars entering the territory of Kosovo from Serbia to use a sticker that can be stuck on the license plate, with which the Serbian national symbols were covered.

At the end of last year, the Serbian government adopted the resolution that recognizes the right to exist of Kosovo license plates, but at the same time emphasized that this does not mean the recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

