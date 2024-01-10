Serge Ramiandrasoa band performs Les Surfs

As part of the 7th edition of the nostalgic event “Salut les amis-Our reunions”, the group Serge Ramiandrasoa Band was eager to take the stage to pay tribute to the timeless icons, Les Surfs. Initially scheduled for last October, the performance was postponed to January 27 at the CC ESCA Antanimena Cafeteria due to the political situation.

This new date promises an exceptional and emotional musical experience. This event was of particular importance by celebrating the 65th anniversary of the group Les Surfs, adding a special touch of the 60s. Fans of the “Yé Yé” generation were invited to immerse themselves in the captivating atmosphere of the show, a true retrospective of the classics that marked this era.

Under the official blessing of Rocky Harry Rabaraona, the show was organized by Serge Ramiandrasoa, highlighting the rich history of Surfing. On October 14, 1958, the six Rabaraona siblings such as Coco, Rocky, Dave, Monique, Pat and Nicole made their debut on the public stage in the square of the Analakely City Hall. “The legend of youth idols of which Les Surfs were an integral part is a fabulous period and an unforgettable era,” explains Serge Ramiandrasoa, the organizer.

The Surfs were a real sensation in French music, bringing varied rhythms, from soul to Yéyé to rock. The group Les Surfs left their mark on the generations of the 1960s and 1970s with memorable titles such as “Springs on the hill”, “Come back quickly and forget” and “T’en vas pas comme ça”.

This show offered fans a unique opportunity to relive the magic of the era, immerse themselves in memories and celebrate the exceptional musical legacy left by Les Surfs. A nostalgic ode that brought generations together, proving once again that music has the timeless power to create unforgettable moments.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

