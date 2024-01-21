Serie A: AC Milan – racism scandal in Italy! Goalkeeper Mike Maignan leaves the pitch | Sports

#Serie #Milan #racism #scandal #Italy #Goalkeeper #Mike #Maignan #leaves #pitch #Sports

When will it finally stop?

Ugly scenes in Serie A: On Saturday evening there was a racism scandal in Italy during the game between Udinese Calcio and AC Milan (2:3)! Milan keeper Mike Maignan (28) left the pitch after 30 minutes due to repeated hostility from the home fans.

Monkey noises against Milan keeper Mike Maignan

The 33rd minute: At this point, Milan leads 1-0 thanks to a goal from former Premier League star Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Maignan goes to referee Fabio Maresca and complains to him about Udinese’s tifosi. Specifically, it’s about monkey noises from the stands against the dark-skinned Frenchman.

The result: game interruption!

The Milan professionals leave the field as a unit. It wasn’t until six minutes later that the team came back from the dressing room – and continued the game.

Goalkeeper leaves the game due to racism scandal in Italy

Source: DAZN January 21, 2024

In the end, Milan turned a temporary 1-2 deficit into a 3-2 win with goals from ex-Bundesliga kicker Luka Jovic (26) and Noah Okafor (23). The joy of the fourth threesome in a row was clearly overshadowed by the racism scandal.

After the final whistle, Maignan spoke about the incident on “Sky Italia”: “Anyone who makes this monkey noise against me should stay at home. We players have to set an example. It’s not the first time this has happened.”

And further: “At the moment I wouldn’t want to talk to the people who did this, it would be pointless. To help all players affected by something like this, you have to punish the perpetrators. These are ignorant people, they should stay at home. Real fans come to the stadium to cheer.”

If Maignan had had his way, the game could easily have been abandoned. The goalkeeper about his fellow players and club members who changed his mind: “I didn’t want to come back. We are a big club. They all came to me and then we went onto the pitch to win the game. The right answer was to get the three points.”

He received support from his national team colleagues Kylian Mbappé (25), among others. On X (formerly Twitter), the PSG superstar wrote: “You are very far from alone, Mike Maignan. We are all with you. Always the same problems and always NO solution. Too much is too much!!!!!!!!!!!! NO TO RACISM.”

Racist incidents occur again and again in Serie A. Last year, among others, Romelu Lukaku (30/AS Roma) scored in Inter Milan’s dress, as did Lecce’s Samuel Umtiti (30).