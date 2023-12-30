Serie A | Juventus 1-0 Rome – Last Minute Sports News

#Serie #Juventus #Rome #Minute #Sports #News

The 18th week of Serie A witnessed a huge match. Juventus and Roma met at the Allianz Arena.

The first half of the match, in which Kenan Yıldız started in the first 11, ended goalless. The home team won the match 1-0 with Adrien Rabiot’s goal in the second half.

Juventus made 43 points and reduced the point difference between the leader Inter and the leader Inter to 2. Rome remained at 28 points.

Kenan Yıldız, who scored his first goal in the match where Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1, started the match in the first 11 against Rome.

Juventus: Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Kenan Yıldız, Vlahovic

Roma: Rui Patricio, Cristante, Ndicka, Llorente, Paredes, Dybala, Mancini, Bove, Zalewski, Lukaku

NOTES FROM THE MATCH

1′ The match has started.

The first half of the match ended 0-0.

47′ Adrien Rabiot sent the ball into the net after Dusan Vlahovic’s pass: 1-0.

65′ National football player Kenan Yıldız was replaced by Federico Chiesa.

The match ended with Juventus leading 1-0.