Series about Patty Brard’s life will appear on Videoland | on February 18 Movies & Series

Serial PATTY about the life of Patty Brard can be seen on Videoland from February 18. That same day, RTL 4 broadcasts the first episode.

It was previously announced that the role of Brard will be played by Holly Mae Brood and Eva van de Wijdeven. PATTY tells the life of the now 68-year-old television personality in different phases and ages.

Actor Dook van Dijck made his participation earlier this week The smartest person announced that he will play the role of Gerard Joling. The women from Brard’s girl group Luv’ are played by Julia Lammerts (José) and Teunie de Brouwer (Marga).

The series is directed by Will Koopman, known for, among others Eyeballs in Gooische Vrouwen. Brard previously said that he was very proud of the result. According to her, it is about her “entire life” that is being portrayed. “Not pieces, but the entire cake. The old cake.”