Series about Patty Brard’s life will appear on Videoland | on February 18 Movies & Series

#Series #Patty #Brards #life #Videoland #February #Movies #Series

Serial PATTY about the life of Patty Brard can be seen on Videoland from February 18. That same day, RTL 4 broadcasts the first episode.

It was previously announced that the role of Brard will be played by Holly Mae Brood and Eva van de Wijdeven. PATTY tells the life of the now 68-year-old television personality in different phases and ages.

Actor Dook van Dijck made his participation earlier this week The smartest person announced that he will play the role of Gerard Joling. The women from Brard’s girl group Luv’ are played by Julia Lammerts (José) and Teunie de Brouwer (Marga).

The series is directed by Will Koopman, known for, among others Eyeballs in Gooische Vrouwen. Brard previously said that he was very proud of the result. According to her, it is about her “entire life” that is being portrayed. “Not pieces, but the entire cake. The old cake.”

Also Read:  Fast and the Furious actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual misconduct | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Reality star Maxime Meiland reports rape | Backbiting
Reality star Maxime Meiland reports rape | Backbiting
Posted on
“Kaiser”: Franz Beckenbauer was buried in Munich
“Kaiser”: Franz Beckenbauer was buried in Munich
Posted on
Is it true that the Romans used urine to clean their teeth?
Is it true that the Romans used urine to clean their teeth?
Posted on
A devastating statement has arrived for Moscow: the Russian winter offensive has failed
A devastating statement has arrived for Moscow: the Russian winter offensive has failed
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News