Series The Good Doctor ends after seven seasons | Movies & Series

Jan 11, 2024 at 7:50 PM Update: an hour ago

The Hospital Series The Good Doctor will end after the upcoming season. Channel ABC informs American media that the seventh series, which starts in February, will be the last.

In The Good Doctor actor Freddie Highmore plays the young autistic doctor Dr. Shaun Murphy who moves from rural Wyoming to San Jose. There he wants to specialize as a surgeon at a prestigious hospital.

Executive producers David Shore and Liz Feldman say it’s time to say goodbye. “We are incredibly proud of it The Good Doctor and that we could be part of the success.”

The first season of The Good Doctor was released in 2017. In the Netherlands, the series can be seen on Videoland, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

