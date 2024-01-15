Serious accident in Prahova. Two cars were involved in the collision. Both drivers died

#accident #Prahova #cars #involved #collision #drivers #died

Two men died and two children were injured in a road accident that occurred on Monday evening, on DJ 100L, in Măgurele commune.

“The driver of a car, while he was overtaking a parked car, would have collided with it, and later he would have ricocheted into another car, which was traveling in the opposite direction”, informs the Prahova Police.

Both drivers, aged 31 and 32 respectively, died.

Also, two children, aged about 3 and 4, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and another adult is seriously injured, states the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate.

Source: StirilePROTV

Tags: accident, prahova

Publication date: 15-01-2024 21:00