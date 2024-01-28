Serious accident on A28 near Staphorst: ‘Six vehicles involved’ | Domestic

#accident #A28 #Staphorst #vehicles #involved #Domestic

STAPHORST – Several people were injured on Saturday afternoon due to an accident involving several vehicles on the A28 near Staphorst (Overijssel). Two occupants of one of the cars involved were seriously injured and will probably be taken to hospital, a police spokeswoman said. The car they were in was said to have rolled over.

According to the spokeswoman, six vehicles may have been involved in the accident. Several emergency services arrived on the scene, including an air ambulance. The occupants of the other cars are being treated at the scene. According to the spokeswoman, they only suffered minor injuries.

The police are investigating how the accident could have happened.

Due to the accident, the highway to the north is closed between Staphorst and De Wijk, Rijkswaterstaat reports. The road is expected to remain closed until 12:30 am. Traffic towards Heerenveen is diverted from the Hattemerbroek junction, via the N50, A6 and A7.

