Serious accident on DN 2: Three people died after the car they were in collided with a bullet

Three people died following the accident on Friday morning on DN 2 Urziceni – Buzău, in the area of ​​the town of Cotorca in Ialomiţa county.

Accident DN 2 Photo: IPJ Ialomita

“This morning, around 06:30, on DN2 – E85, within the radius of the town of Cotorca, there was a traffic accident resulting in the death of three people. From the first checks it emerged that, while a car was moving from the direction of Buzau to Bucharest, it would have collided with a road train traveling in the opposite direction,” states IPJ Ialomiţa.

The impact resulted in the death of three people who were in the car.

According to the ISU Ialomiţa, three operational crews from the Urziceni Fire Department intervened with a fire truck, an extrication truck and a SMURD ambulance, to the road accident in the town of Cotorca, in which three cars and a train were involved.

Two crews of the Ialomiţa County Ambulance Service acted in their support.

“Eight victims were found at the scene of the event. Three people had injuries incompatible with life, unfortunately being declared dead. The other five people, conscious and cooperative, were given first qualified medical aid, subsequently it was not necessary to transport them to the hospital unit”, ISU announced.

Further investigations are being carried out under the aspect of committing the crime of manslaughter.

At this time, traffic is blocked in both directions.

Initially, the Infotraffic Center announced that three cars and a truck were involved in the accident, with three injured people being imprisoned. “Following the collision between three cars and a truck, three injured people are incarcerated, and maneuvers are being carried out to extract them from one of the damaged vehicles,” the quoted source said. (Agerpress)