Serious incident in the Black Sea: a ship ran into a Russian mine

A Panamanian-flagged cargo ship was on its way to a port on the Danube to take on grain when it ran into a sea mine planted by the Russians in the Black Sea at an estuary.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning.

According to the Ukrainian military command

as a result of the explosion, the crew lost control of the ship and a fire broke out on board.

The captain and an Egyptian sailor were injured, the latter was transported to the hospital in Izmajil, Ukraine.

Russia began a systematic attack on Ukraine’s port infrastructure in mid-July after withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Agreement. Ukraine subsequently designated an alternative shipping route along the western coast, but Kiev says the Russians are deliberately mining this area as well.