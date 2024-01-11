Serious injury hits skiing hope Marco Kohler » Ski World Cup season 2023/24 » All news, men’s news, top news

#injury #hits #skiing #hope #Marco #Kohler #Ski #World #Cup #season #news #mens #news #top #news

Tragedy in Wengen: Serious injury hits skiing hopeful Marco Kohler

Marco Kohler, a promising talent in the Ski World Cup, has suffered another serious setback. During the World Cup downhill in Wengen he fell and injured his right knee. The diagnosis is worrying: a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament, the internal meniscus and a strain of the medial ligament. This accident occurred just a few years after his last serious fall in Wengen, in which he injured his cruciate ligament, medial ligament, lateral meniscus and patellar tendon. Kohlerwho surprisingly developed into one of the best Swiss downhill skiers last season, now has to discuss the next steps with the Swiss-Ski medical team again.

The ski community, including his teammate and friend Marco Odermattis from the recent fall Kohlers deeply affected. Odermatt, who celebrated his first downhill World Cup victory in Wengen on the same day, was visibly shocked by his friend’s accident. Despite his own success, his thoughts were with him Kohler. The two, who have been racing together since they were young, share a close bond. Odermatts Comments after his victory that he had imagined this first triumph with different emotions reflects the close connection and compassion within the skiing community.

Kohlers The way back won’t be easy. After his last serious fall, he fought back and won the downhill classification in the European Cup last season, which secured him a permanent ticket to the World Cup. His new accident in Wengen, the place that represents both triumphs and tragedies in his career, marks another challenging point in his career.

Those: Swiss-Ski.ch

