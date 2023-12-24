Serious Request proceeds announced • Top 2000 started

#Request #proceeds #announced #Top #started

Good morning! The final score of 3FM Serious Request is traditionally announced on the day before Christmas. And at midnight the Top 2000 starts on NPO Radio 2.

First the weather: it is quite cloudy with rain from time to time. The southwest wind is blowing strongly and it will be 12 or 13 degrees. Christmas Day will also be cloudy and rainy at around 12 degrees. Boxing Day will remain almost dry, with a maximum temperature of 9 degrees.

Are you going on the road? Here you will find an overview of the road works and here you can read where work is being done on the track.

What can you expect today?

Christmas will look different than usual in Bethlehem this year. Normally there is a big celebration here at Christmas with church services, decorations and fireworks, but due to the war in Gaza, all churches have canceled the celebrations. In Amsterdam there is a peace campaign on the Spui tonight.

3FM Serious Request announces the proceeds of the annual campaign, this year for research into the disease ALS. The final with the final amount can be seen at 7.40 pm on NPO 3. The Glass House is in Nijmegen this year.

And at midnight the Top 2000 starts on NPO Radio 2, with the first song New York Minute van Don Henley.

What did you miss?

The German authorities have indications about a possible attack plan on the Cologne Cathedral, German media write. For that reason, security at the world-famous cathedral has been increased.

All visitors are checked upon entry. Day trippers and visitors to Christmas Eve mass are asked not to bring bags and to arrive on time.

Other news from the night:

And then this:

What do you know about 2023? Answer eighteen questions and see how much you really learned from major news events and TikTok trends.