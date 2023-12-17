Serious Request van NPO 3FM van start in Nijmegen

#Request #van #NPO #3FM #van #start #Nijmegen

ANPMayor Bruls locks up 3FM DJs Barend van Deelen, Sophie Hijlkema and Wijnand Speelman in the Glass House

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 20:41

On the Grote Markt in Nijmegen the door has fallen behind NPO 3FM DJs Barend van Deelen, Sophie Hijlkema and Wijnand Speelman. They will be locked up in Het Glazen Huis for the coming week, where they will raise money for the ALS Foundation with the Serious Request campaign. Mayor Bruls of Nijmegen turned the key.

The radio makers are not allowed to eat until Christmas Eve and also had to hand in their phones before entering. They play requested songs for a fee and artists perform on the stage next to the glass studio.

At kick-off tonight it will be Diggy Dex, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano. All kinds of artists will also come to Nijmegen to perform during the rest of the action week, including Tom Odell, MEAU, Chef’Special, Kraantje Pappie, De Staat and S10.

There is also a mailbox in Het Glazen Huis where a donation or message for the DJs can be personally delivered.

Underpants

Gerard Joling has already donated one of his underwear to the campaign. Every listener who transfers 10 euros via the 3FM auction site has a chance to win the signed underpants.

On Christmas Eve, the three DJs come out again and it is announced how much the campaign has raised. Last year that was 2.3 million euros, which went to the Forgotten Child Foundation.