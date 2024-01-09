Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires

#road #accident #Bacău #result #children #aged #died #car #summer #tires

A road accident in which eight people were involved, including four children, occurred on European Road 85, in Bacău county, on Tuesday. Several medical and police crews went to the scene. Two children were found in cardiorespiratory arrest and could not be saved. The other six people were transported to the hospital.

Traffic in winter conditions Photo: Igor Mojzes | Dreamstime.com

The car involved in the accident on DE 85 was equipped with summer tires, the police determined following the on-site investigations. The children who died were 1 and 3 years old, reports News.ro.

“A 28-year-old driver, from Vrancea county, while driving a car equipped with summer tires, on the direction Bacău – Adjud, lost control of the direction, entered the opposite direction and left the roadway entering into a collision with a tree”, IPJ Bacău informed on Tuesday evening.

According to the cited source, there were 3 adults and 4 minors in the car.

As a result of the impact, two children – 1 and 3 years old – passengers on the back seat died, resuscitation maneuvers being unsuccessful.

The driver and the right front passenger, a 30-year-old man, were injured.

Also, two children – aged 1 and 6 – were slightly injured, as were two women.

Traffic in the area of ​​the accident is moving with difficulty.

Announcement of the authorities regarding the occurrence of the accident

“A few moments ago, the Băcău firemen were requested to intervene in Răcăciuni commune, on E85, following a call announcing the occurrence of a road accident. Urgently, a fire truck with water and foam, an extrication, a SMURD ambulance, a TIM ambulance, a Multiple Victim Transport ambulance and three SAJ ambulances were dispatched to the indicated location,” ISU Bacău initially transmitted.

Also Read:  Turkey surrendered in the Black Sea War. US and UK ships can pass. Romania, I agree

The cited source specified that the road accident involved a car in which there were eight people (four adults and four children).

“When the intervention forces arrived, two minors were in cardiorespiratory arrest. Unfortunately, despite the efforts made by the medical crews, they were declared dead,” ISU Bacău then transmitted.

The ISU also stated that the other six victims involved in the accident are conscious, with multiple traumas, being picked up by the SMURD and SAJ ambulances to be transported to the hospital.

(Photo: © Igor Mojzes | Dreamstime.com)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business
The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business
Posted on
How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices
How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices
Posted on
When will a day last 25 hours?
When will a day last 25 hours?
Posted on
Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires
Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News