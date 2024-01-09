Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires

#road #accident #Bacău #result #children #aged #died #car #summer #tires

A road accident in which eight people were involved, including four children, occurred on European Road 85, in Bacău county, on Tuesday. Several medical and police crews went to the scene. Two children were found in cardiorespiratory arrest and could not be saved. The other six people were transported to the hospital.

Traffic in winter conditions Photo: Igor Mojzes | Dreamstime.com

The car involved in the accident on DE 85 was equipped with summer tires, the police determined following the on-site investigations. The children who died were 1 and 3 years old, reports News.ro.

“A 28-year-old driver, from Vrancea county, while driving a car equipped with summer tires, on the direction Bacău – Adjud, lost control of the direction, entered the opposite direction and left the roadway entering into a collision with a tree”, IPJ Bacău informed on Tuesday evening.

According to the cited source, there were 3 adults and 4 minors in the car.

As a result of the impact, two children – 1 and 3 years old – passengers on the back seat died, resuscitation maneuvers being unsuccessful.

The driver and the right front passenger, a 30-year-old man, were injured.

Also, two children – aged 1 and 6 – were slightly injured, as were two women.

Traffic in the area of ​​the accident is moving with difficulty.

Announcement of the authorities regarding the occurrence of the accident

“A few moments ago, the Băcău firemen were requested to intervene in Răcăciuni commune, on E85, following a call announcing the occurrence of a road accident. Urgently, a fire truck with water and foam, an extrication, a SMURD ambulance, a TIM ambulance, a Multiple Victim Transport ambulance and three SAJ ambulances were dispatched to the indicated location,” ISU Bacău initially transmitted.

The cited source specified that the road accident involved a car in which there were eight people (four adults and four children).

“When the intervention forces arrived, two minors were in cardiorespiratory arrest. Unfortunately, despite the efforts made by the medical crews, they were declared dead,” ISU Bacău then transmitted.

The ISU also stated that the other six victims involved in the accident are conscious, with multiple traumas, being picked up by the SMURD and SAJ ambulances to be transported to the hospital.

(Photo: © Igor Mojzes | Dreamstime.com)