Serious traffic accident A58 Goes, highway closed – HVZeeland

By: Roland de Jong

GOES – The A58 motorway is currently closed near Goes in the direction of Bergen op Zoom. This is due to a serious traffic accident.

The accident happened around 7:10 p.m. A passenger car ended up on its side against the guardrail on the central reservation. Several emergency services were called, including the fire brigade. The alerted trauma team was no longer deployed.

The police are still investigating what exactly happened. Due to research and recovery work, the A58 is currently closed between Goes and Kapelle. It is unknown how long the closure will last.

More later / Image report to follow

