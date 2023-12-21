Serum therapy park at the final rush

Play and fitness areas, connections, new greenery. Thanks to an allocation of 1.5 million euros (of which 500 thousand euros coming from the “Dateci Spazio” experimental program of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility), the Serum Therapy Park project will finally be completed. The municipal council has approved the economic framework of all the works necessary for its completion and will also proceed with the approval of the executive project by the end of the year. In detail, among the main works planned, the play areas will be completed, a shaded “running” rest area will be created, equipped with a fountain and picnic tables and intended to be a starting or arrival point for users of the a kilometre. Some access points will be improved or created from scratch: the pedestrian access path from Viale Liguria, the one between the “running” area and Viale dei Tigli, the main access from Piazza Belfanti. The green belts around the shared gardens will be completed.

Thanks to a cleaning and reorganization of the bamboo grove, an educational trail will be created in memory of the pre-existing Sieroterapico, a typical historic garden from the early 1900s. In the park complex, new trees will be installed, damaged furnishings will be replaced, the concrete flooring will be restored, and the strip along the Boniforti Roggia will be arranged. “This park was born on the trail of history – explains Green councilor Elena Grandi –. Here, at the end of the nineteenth century, the Milanese Serotherapy Institute was founded for the research and production of vaccines. From the point of view of memory of the city, therefore has enormous value. Furthermore, his project, which is more than ten years old, represents one of the first true examples of participation and collaboration between the Administration and citizens, associations and schools”.

