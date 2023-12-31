Servet Çetin said goodbye to his players: Justice for whom?

#Servet #Çetin #goodbye #players #Justice

Coach Servet Çetin, who parted ways with EMS Yapı Sivasspor, one of the Trendyol Super League teams, said goodbye to the players.

According to the statement made by the club, a farewell program was organized for Çetin and his technical staff at the club facilities.

In his speech here, Çetin wished that the separation would be beneficial for both parties and said, “When I came here, I told you that I would act fairly, be fair and let those who deserve it play. Justice according to whom? It may be fair for me, but it may not be for you. My right may seem wrong to you.” But believe me, at least I tried to do this conscientiously and humanely.” he said.

Emphasizing that he tries to treat everyone in the team fairly, Servet Çetin said, “If there are people I have offended unknowingly or unintentionally, please forgive me. I am not a person who wants to offend or offend on purpose. After all, I see football as entertainment. That’s why I don’t want to hurt a friend of mine, nor will I. I wholeheartedly welcome you.” “I will follow you. I hope you will finish the season very well. Please forgive me again. I hope to see you. Maybe we will meet in another team, outside. Forgive me, God bless you. Such things are quite normal. May God bless you all.” made his assessment.

Çetin and his technical team left the club after saying goodbye to the players.