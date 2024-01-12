SERVICE CLUB – 100 years of inspiring existence for Inner Wheel

Some members of the Inner Wheel.

Inner Wheel international has reached an important milestone in its existence. Created by Margarette Golding in Manchester in 1924, this service club is celebrating its hundredth anniversary this year.

One hundred years of determination, perseverance, friendship, achievements. It is the largest voluntary women’s association, with its one hundred and twenty thousand members, spread across four thousand clubs, established in around a hundred countries, including the United States, France, India, Madagascar, Meeting… Women from different cultures, different languages, but who share the same values, namely, sincere friendship, service and international understanding.

These women from Inner Wheel are in action, for a better and stronger world. They work together, they share the same ideal: to help change lives, restore hope and rebuild the future. They work in favor of the poor and the most vulnerable. The health and education of all women, children and the elderly in the world are their priorities.

District 920, made up of eleven clubs, including six in Reunion, three in Madagascar, one in Mayotte and one in Mauritius, which was created in 1993, is not to be outdone. This district, governed by Meva Randrianary Raoelina, from the Tanà Club, emphasizes that 100% of the funds collected during fundraising are entirely devoted to social works.

Good works

For clubs in Madagascar, for example, fundraising made it possible to rehabilitate public primary schools (EPP), to cover the salaries of teachers in certain EPPs, to provide donations to orphanages, to train women to sewing. In Antananarivo, around twenty women follow training in this profession each year.

For its principles, Inner Wheel international is recognized by the United Nations as a non-governmental organization (NGO). It has representatives within the UN, who have consultative status on the status of women, the rights of children, the family… In its beginnings, the members of the Inner Wheel were, in particular, women of Rotarians. While the latter went to war, during the World Wars, these women carried out good works. The spirit of good works has been maintained and the two clubs continue to forge a special bond. But the Inner Wheel has become completely independent of the Rotary movement. Now everyone, once they reach the age of majority, can become a member of this club.

Nicole Rafalimananjara/ Miangali Ralitera