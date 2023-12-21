‘Set the tone here’

#Set #tone

ANP

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 17:41

“If you turn off the radio after Stefan, your day is not so much better, but the world is a bit more beautiful.” Radio DJ Jeroen Kijk in de Vegte is clear about his colleague Stefan Stasse, who is saying goodbye to NPO Radio 2 tonight after 28 years.

Tonight is the last broadcast of The State of Stassecalled The State Funeral. The 63-year-old Stasse, whose programs were awarded the Golden Radio Ring and the Silver Travel Microphone, will make a new program on NPO Radio 5.

Four years ago there was already talk of a transition to Radio 5, but after protests from listeners, this was postponed. “Now I have made peace with it. We have put together a nice program for ten years, now it has been nice,” he says. Stasse remains the voice of NPO Radio 2.

Theater

Stasse went to drama school as a youngster and then performed for some time with a theater group. He soon went to the KRO, where he became skilled in radio making. “I started as a theater man on radio, and now I am a radio man with a theater background,” Stasse reflects. “When the microphone light comes on, the show starts and I use the power of imagination.”

It took a while before he really mastered the role of radio maker. He says he doesn’t have the style of making fast, hip radio.

Storytelling

Where strict formats and charts predominate these days, Stasse uses his own style. “He comes from a radio school that has really specialized in telling stories,” says radio expert Vincent Bijlo. “In his shows, the listener becomes part of a performance. It’s a great shame that he is no longer on Radio 2.”

Kijk in de Vegte calls Stasse someone who set the tone on the channel. “I think it’s so special that you can ‘touch’ people through the radio and put a hand on their shoulder. Although he himself will be very modest about it.”

ANP Stasse at 3FM Serious Request in 2017

ANP Stasse (m) with fellow DJs Jeroen Kijk in de Vegte and Jan-Willem Roodbeen

Stasse was involved for years as a presenter in the Top2000, the end-of-year list of NPO Radio 2. The DJ then plays records with an audience present. That may be awkward for some DJs, but for Stasse with his theater background it was a familiar feeling. “During the Top2000 you have very little speaking time between records. Entertaining the audience is what really makes me happy.”

This is how Stasse concluded during the long intro of Echoes of Pink Floyd to mop the corridors of Sound and Vision. And an idea to read out the entire Top 2000 list to the listener remains in the minds of colleagues and listeners. “Completely embracing the absurd, and just letting it all happen. That’s typical Stasse,” says Radio 2 DJ Annemieke Schollaardt.

Last night was the last normal one State of Stassetonight the makers say goodbye in the State funeral. Fellow DJs make an appearance and artists perform.

Stasse will be broadcasting on NPO Radio 5 from January 5 Magical Mystery Tour present. Also with his co-presenter Tim Daemen and then his theatrical style will be heard again, he promises.