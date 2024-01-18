Seven features Siri has that you probably didn’t know about

#features #Siri #didnt

Although Siri is not as advanced as ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence systems, it still has a lot of useful and hidden features.

Siri can do things like restart your iPhone, translate phrases, find out where you parked your car, show you pictures from the Internet, and access saved iCloud passwords, among other tasks.

Knowing these features could change the way you use your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or any other Apple device that has Siri.

If you own an Apple device, you’ve no doubt encountered its artificial intelligence assistant, Siri. You can use it for all kinds of great features that make your everyday life easier. Many of Siri’s functions are obvious: you can send text messages, call people, play music, and do all sorts of other things. But Apple’s assistant has some less visible features hidden beneath the surface, writes Pocket-lint.

Siri can restart your iPhone

Suppose your iPhone needs to be restarted for any reason. In this case, you can try to remember which volume button and which side button you need to press at the same time for this to happen, or you can ask Siri to restart the device with the Restart my phone command. Siri will ask you to confirm that you want to restart the device. Once you confirm with Yes, the assistant will send your device through the reboot process, fixing whatever quirks your phone is currently experiencing.

Use Siri to translate words or phrases

Siri is a powerful communication partner if you know how to use it. Apple Assistant can translate almost any phrase from one language to another. For example, you can say: “Translate: Where is the nearest library? in French”, and it will display the translation on the screen and say it out loud.

Siri can find your parked car

Let’s say you’re in an unfamiliar city and you’re looking for a parking spot. You walk the rest of the way to your destination and realize you’ve made no note of where you parked. Are you now forced to wander through an unfamiliar city until you find your car? No, use Siri: Get directions to my car, and Siri will use the available data to help you get back to your parked car.

Tell Siri to remind you of something

Siri is smarter than you might think. Assistant uses context to figure out what you want to say, based on what’s currently displayed on your phone or tablet screen. So you can say, “Remind me of this,” and Assistant will create a reminder of what’s currently on your device, whether it’s a text message, a website, or any other compatible app.

Use Siri to roll some digital dice

The dice rolling feature seems to have been toned down, as you used to be able to tell Siri to roll different sized dice, but now it seems she can only roll two six-sided dice with that command.

Ask Siri to show you photos from the web

Siri can quickly and easily show you images of almost anything you can think of. It can do this if you want to see photos of a certain type of dog or your favorite car. All you have to do is say “Show me pictures of [ceva],” and it will load a grid of images from the web, allowing you to tap on any of them to see them full size.

Tell Siri to search for and show you a password

If you use iCloud to store your passwords, you can ask it to find and show you a password in seconds. For example, you could say “Show me your Apple.com password” and Siri will load the Password part of Settings, scan your FaceID or ask for your PIN to make sure it’s you, and then give you show the page for Apple.com in the iCloud password chain.

