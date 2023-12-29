Seven people die from the rains in Moxico

A total of seven people died and 401 families were left homeless in the province of Moxico, as a result of the heavy rains that affected all municipalities in the region.

According to data from the Civil Protection and Fire Service, the municipalities of Bundas, Luau and Moxico were the most affected by the rains, accompanied by strong winds, with the majority of deaths being caused by electrical discharges.

The rains destroyed 148 homes, while 240 were damaged, including a school and an equal number of churches, respectively, as well as a police station, with more than two thousand people affected.