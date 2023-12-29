Seven people die from the rains in Moxico –

A total of seven people died and 401 families were left homeless in the province of Moxico, as a result of the heavy rains that affected all municipalities in the region.

According to data from the Civil Protection and Fire Service, the municipalities of Bundas, Luau and Moxico were the most affected by the rains, accompanied by strong winds, with the majority of deaths being caused by electrical discharges.

The rains destroyed 148 homes, while 240 were damaged, including a school and an equal number of churches, respectively, as well as a police station, with more than two thousand people affected.

Also Read:  Dog daughters, Lee Kyung’s cheering relay for retaliatory driving… “Let’s embrace it like a child who has been beaten.”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lisbon surpasses New York and Paris among the world capitals of luxury real estate
Lisbon surpasses New York and Paris among the world capitals of luxury real estate
Posted on
10 most anticipated games of 2024. What awaits us?
10 most anticipated games of 2024. What awaits us?
Posted on
Daily horoscope December 29 – Aquarius: Be moderate in eating and drinking! | Horoscopes
Daily horoscope December 29 – Aquarius: Be moderate in eating and drinking! | Horoscopes
Posted on
Houses in Miami rise in price due to the “fault” of Lionel Messi
Houses in Miami rise in price due to the “fault” of Lionel Messi
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News