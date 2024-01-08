Seven people from Craiova accused of usury and blackmail, at trial

#people #Craiova #accused #usury #blackmail #trial

DIICOT prosecutors have ordered seven men from Craiova to be sent to court, accused of forming an organized criminal group, usury and blackmail. In this criminal case, which was registered in the Dolj Court, there are 11 injured persons. According to the investigators, the defendants granted loans with monthly interest between 10% and 20%. When the borrowers failed to return the money and interest, the group members resorted to threats, intimidation or acts of violence.

DIICOT prosecutors announced, in February 2023, the destruction of a criminal group that had been operating in Craiova and Dolj since 2011. However, the investigators did not explain why the group “survived” for 12 years.

“Beginning with December 2011, within the radius of Craiova municipality and Dolj county, an organized criminal group structured for the purpose of committing the crimes of usury, blackmail and money laundering acted. The members of the organized criminal group granted, as a business, without being authorized, sums of money with a monthly interest between 10% and 20% of the value of the loans, to several people in Dolj County. In the situation where the borrowers could not honor their assumed obligations on time, namely the timely payment of interest and capital, the members of the group resorted to threats, intimidation or acts of physical violence. The sums of money obtained in this way were used for the purchase of movable and immovable goods”, stated the investigators.

From usury to blackmail

The prosecutors also claimed that, in February 2020, one of the defendants threatened one of the injured persons.

“Regarding the crime of blackmail, it was noted that, on February 27, 2020, one of the defendants posted on a social network a video in which he threatened an injured person with acts of violence in order for him to return the loans granted and the related interests. Also, on May 24, 2022, the same defendant, accompanied by his son (also the defendant in the case), physically assaulted the brothers of the injured person in order to force them to return the sums of money borrowed by the injured person and the related interests”, they added supported the prosecutor.

As a result of home searches, carried out in February 2023, the sums of 14,600 euros, 13,000 dollars and 8,950 lei were seized. In addition, four cars were seized.

On February 10, last year, DIICOT prosecutors requested the preventive arrest of five people. The judges ordered the preventive arrest of three defendants, one of whom is missing. In the case of two other defendants, the judges rejected the proposal for preventive arrest. Instead, the court ordered their placement under judicial control.

At the end of last year, investigators ordered the indictment of seven defendants. There are 11 injured persons in the criminal file. The file was registered on the roll of the Dolj Court, and will enter the preliminary chamber procedure.

