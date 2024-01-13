Seven things you can do with a basic bank account

#basic #bank #account

Have you ever heard of the minimum banking account (SMB)? Do you know how it works? In practice, this is an account that allows you to access banking services considered essential at a lower cost.

According to Banco de Portugal (BdP), in addition to opening and maintaining the minimum banking services account, the holder can, at no additional cost:

Have a debit card to operate the minimum banking services account;

Move the minimum banking services account through ATMs in Portugal and in the other Member States of the European Union;

Move the account through the home banking service (i.e., the credit institution’s website) and the credit institution’s branches;

Make deposits, withdrawals, payments for goods and services and direct debits;

Make intrabank transfers (i.e. transfers to accounts opened at the same credit institution where the basic banking account is domiciled);

Carry out interbank transfers (i.e. transfers to accounts opened in other institutions), through ATMs, without restrictions on the number of operations that can be carried out, and home banking or the institutions’ own applications, in which case there is a maximum, for each calendar year, 48 national and European Union interbank transfers;

Make transfers through payment applications (apps) operated by third parties (for example, MBWay), with a limit of five transfers per month and with an amount equal to or less than 30 euros per operation. These transfers are in addition to the 25 transfers made in the same month, up to a limit of 30 euros per operation and 150 euros transferred through the application in the same month, without charging additional commissions, permitted to all customers.

How much does a minimum utility bill cost?

Credit institutions cannot charge commissions, expenses or other charges for the provision of minimum banking services that, annually and as a whole, represent a value greater than 1% of the value of the social support index (IAS), explains the BdP.

In 2024, the annual cost of minimum banking services cannot exceed 5.09 euros (corresponding to 1% of IAS).

Read Also: Do ​​you already know the bank account that has controlled costs? BdP explains

All News. By the Minute.

Eighth consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.

Download our free App.