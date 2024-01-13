Seven things you can do with a basic bank account

#basic #bank #account
Have you ever heard of the minimum banking account (SMB)? Do you know how it works? In practice, this is an account that allows you to access banking services considered essential at a lower cost.
According to Banco de Portugal (BdP), in addition to opening and maintaining the minimum banking services account, the holder can, at no additional cost:
How much does a minimum utility bill cost?
Credit institutions cannot charge commissions, expenses or other charges for the provision of minimum banking services that, annually and as a whole, represent a value greater than 1% of the value of the social support index (IAS), explains the BdP.
In 2024, the annual cost of minimum banking services cannot exceed 5.09 euros (corresponding to 1% of IAS).
