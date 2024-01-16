Seven thousand voting candidates register for With the Eye on Tomorrow | Media

#thousand #voting #candidates #register #Eye #Tomorrow #Media

Jan 16, 2024 at 9:05 AM Update: an hour ago

About seven thousand people have registered to be the new voice of the NPO Radio 1 program With an eye to tomorrow to become. They want to become the successor to Hans Hogendoorn and his iconic voice.

The program is looking for a new voice for the introductory text of the program because voice-over Hogendoorn is quitting after almost half a century. Anyone could submit a text in the past two weeks.

“We thought in advance that we would probably get a lot of jokers,” admitted jury chairman Fleur Wallenburg. “But that’s not too bad. The vast majority of entrants are very serious. It’s fantastic to see that people are making such a serious attempt.”

Wallenburg especially notes the diversity of the entries: “Man, woman, young, old, accent and no accent. It is a very diverse picture,” she summarizes. At the same time, it is also striking that “men over a certain age” are overrepresented. “Maybe many people thought: that’s what they’re looking for, because that’s what they’ve had all these years,” said the jury chairman. “But it doesn’t have to be that way.”

On Friday, NOS reported that the submission period had been shortened. Initially, interested parties had until January 26 to record the well-known tune of the program. But due to the great interest, it was decided to stop last Monday.

All entries will be heard in the coming weeks by a jury, which, in addition to Wallenburg, also includes presenter Rob Trip and FunX figurehead Fernando Halman. The winner will be announced in a special broadcast on February 10.

