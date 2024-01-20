Seven Vegetables You’ve Never Heard Of Clean health!

#Vegetables #Youve #Heard #Clean #health

Vegetables are very important for your health. A number of exotic varieties have started to appear in Romania as well.

Exotic vegetables that Romanians have not heard of. Here are some examples of varieties unknown in local gastronomy, but which can be found in restaurants in Europe. What is good to know about them, so that you don’t look on your phone during the meal. A health lottery.

Rutabaga or Swedish turnip. This sweeter cousin of the turnip enjoys a creamy consistency when cooked, says a celebrity chef from New Jersey. Rutabaga is a yellow and elongated vegetable. It has nutritional benefits such as fiber, vitamin A, C and potassium. When buying rutabagas, choose ones the size of a tennis ball with smooth skin. Store them in the refrigerator or in a cool, dark place.

Rutabaga, nap suedez

Jerusalem artichoke (Topinambur). The Jerusalem artichoke, , is a herbaceous plant, closely related to the sunflower, member of the same species: Helianthus. For centuries, artichoke roots have been used by American Indians as food or medicine. This sunflower root vegetable, also known as sunchoke, has a light brown to reddish skin and a crunchy texture when raw. Rich in iron, potassium and inulin, a prebiotic, Jerusalem artichokes can be served in many ways, including roasted or raw in salads.

Jerusalem artichoke

Celery root. Containing vitamin K, C and fiber, celery root is a healthy choice. Opt for grapefruit-sized roots with a smooth exterior. It keeps well in the refrigerator and can be used in many ways, from raw to cooked, offering a sweet and nutty flavor.

Vegetables from Germany or Japan

The parsnip. This relative of the carrot, with a conical shape and cream-colored skin, is sweet and nutty in taste. Parsnips provide nutritional benefits such as vitamin C, K and fiber. Store it in the fridge and use it in a variety of recipes, from roasting to pureeing.

Kohlrabi, also known as German cabbage. Part of the cabbage family, kohlrabi has a bulbous stem and a mild, peppery flavor. It is rich in vitamin C, B vitamins and fiber. Keep it in the fridge and use it in a variety of ways, from raw snacks to adding to soups and stir-fries.

Romanesque. This green cabbage, similar in appearance to broccoli, has a drier, cauliflower-like taste. It is rich in vitamin C, K, folic acid, potassium and fiber. Choose light and bright colored heads, firm and with full leaves attached. Store unwashed romanesco in the refrigerator and use it in a variety of dishes, from raw to roasted.

Romanesco Broccoli

source: wikipedia

Kabocha pumpkin or Japanese pumpkin. This winter squash is an excellent source of beta-carotene, vitamin C and potassium. It can be stored like other pumpkin varieties and is versatile in preparations from steamed to roasted. Kabocha squash can also be a delicious substitute for sweet potatoes and even works well in desserts. An article adapted exclusively from Fox News.