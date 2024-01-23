Seven Wonders of the Milky Way: An Astronomical Travel Guide to Our Galaxy

Astronomer Matthew Bothwell is your guide on a tour of seven of the most spectacular sights in our galaxy: from a monstrous black hole and a river of dark matter to a diamond planet, primordial stars and a cosmic hall of mirrors.

Over the past decade, unmanned spacecraft have returned messages from some impressive destinations in our solar system. Robotic vehicles have traversed the vast beds carved by ancient rivers on Mars. Probes have dived straight through turbulent geysers on Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus. Scouts have even flown past Pluto’s icy mountains. But what if we could expand our horizons further – much further?

