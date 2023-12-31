Several accidents with fireworks – think about this – Sydsvenskan

#accidents #fireworks #Sydsvenskan

Most people injured by fireworks are men and many are under 18 years of age.

Most accidents occur in connection with the New Year celebrations.

The most common cause of accidents is incorrect handling of fireworks where the user has not followed the instructions.

Burns and lacerations are the most common injuries from fireworks.

Injuries to the eyes and ears are most commonly followed by injuries to the hands and fingers.

38 percent answer “yes” to the question of whether they follow the instructions when handling fireworks.

Of those injured, 53 percent are the person who sets off the fireworks, 47 percent are spectators.

The last time a person died in a fireworks accident was in 2013.

Source: Fireworks survey, MSB 2011-2022