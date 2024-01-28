Several American soldiers were killed in Jordan, many were wounded

#American #soldiers #killed #Jordan #wounded

Three soldiers of the US army were killed and many others were wounded in a nighttime drone attack on an American outpost in Jordan, US President Joe Biden announced, which means a significant increase in tensions in the Middle East.

“Last night, three US military officers were killed – and many others were injured – in an unmanned drone attack that targeted our forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House on Sunday.

“While we are still gathering facts about the attack, we know that the attack was carried out by radical militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq and supported by Iran.”

The press release of the American Central Command (CENTCOM) issued on Sunday put the number of American soldiers wounded in the attack at 25.

As of last Friday, there had been at least 158 ​​attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, CNN reported on Sunday. However, the vast majority did not pose a serious threat and did not cause major damage to infrastructure.

We wrote more about the illegal US military presence in Syria and their oil theft here.

Also Read:  The father of a Hamas hostage rages at Netanyahu's cabinet after his son was shot by the IDF

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

This is what Yojhan Quevedo says after his important performance in the Cardenales victory (+video)
This is what Yojhan Quevedo says after his important performance in the Cardenales victory (+video)
Posted on
The one who tastes the teapot drinks the teapot
The one who tastes the teapot drinks the teapot
Posted on
How does Hamas’ military strategy against Israel continue to develop in South Gaza?
How does Hamas’ military strategy against Israel continue to develop in South Gaza?
Posted on
Unemployment benefit, if you make this mistake you will lose your Naspi I It’s a tragedy and you can’t do anything about it –
Unemployment benefit, if you make this mistake you will lose your Naspi I It’s a tragedy and you can’t do anything about it –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News