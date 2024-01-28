Several American soldiers were killed in Jordan, many were wounded

#American #soldiers #killed #Jordan #wounded

Three soldiers of the US army were killed and many others were wounded in a nighttime drone attack on an American outpost in Jordan, US President Joe Biden announced, which means a significant increase in tensions in the Middle East.

“Last night, three US military officers were killed – and many others were injured – in an unmanned drone attack that targeted our forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House on Sunday.

“While we are still gathering facts about the attack, we know that the attack was carried out by radical militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq and supported by Iran.”

The press release of the American Central Command (CENTCOM) issued on Sunday put the number of American soldiers wounded in the attack at 25.

As of last Friday, there had been at least 158 ​​attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, CNN reported on Sunday. However, the vast majority did not pose a serious threat and did not cause major damage to infrastructure.

