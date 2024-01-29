Several asteroids are hurtling toward Earth. One is as big as a football stadium

#asteroids #hurtling #Earth #big #football #stadium

Four asteroids will pass by Earth this week. According to astronomers, one of them is even as big as a sports stadium. Some objects are classified as potentially dangerous by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

This week we will witness the flybys of several space objects, the New York Post reported. The first named asteroid 2007 EG it will fly by Earth on Tuesday, coming within about 6.1 million kilometers. According to astronomers, it should also be approximately the size of an airplane.

Experts expect two objects on Thursday. An asteroid should be closest to Earth 2024 BY, over a distance of 2.5 million kilometers. NASA estimates that it is about the size of a family home. On the same day, an asteroid should also pass approximately 3.1 million kilometers from the planet 2003 BM4which is about 36 meters in diameter.

A relatively close flyby is also expected for the last asteroid, which should also be the largest. Object 2008 OS7 is due to pass the Earth on Friday at a distance of 2.8 million kilometers. Experts are also worried about its size. According to astronomers, it should be roughly the size of a football stadium, writes the Live Mint portal.

Although there should be no risk, experts are keeping a close eye on all objects. Some are even listed as potentially dangerous for our planet. All objects larger than 150 meters that fly close to the Earth at a distance of less than 7.5 million kilometers are included there. “They are the ones that require far more attention,” the astronomers explained.

