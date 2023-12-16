Several giant Airbus A380 planes are seen dismantled in Dubai

A scene that would have been considered utopian years ago was seen in Dubai, with several Airbus A380 planes dismantled in the desert. The image is by an unknown author, but was recently captured at Dubai World Central Airport (DWC), which is Dubai’s secondary airport, designed to be the hub that connects East and West.

However, today the airport is mainly used for cargo flights and by aircraft that will carry out some maintenance in their workshops, with only a few commercial passenger flights.

And with Emirates gradually withdrawing its fleet of Airbus A380 jets, the largest passenger plane in the world, but with no airlines interested in the model, it ended up being sent for dismantling.

And taking advantage of the space available at DWC, the A380s are being dismantled in series at the airport, creating a somewhat melancholic image and in total contrast to Dubai’s main airport, DXB, which is full of A380 jets but is in full operation. Emirates currently has around 110 active A380 jets in its fleet.

Fascinated by airplanes since 1999, he graduated in Aeronautics studying at Cal State Long Beach and Western Michigan University. #GoBroncos #GoBeach #2A

