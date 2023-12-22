Several objections: Federer’s dream house cannot be completed this winter

#objections #Federers #dream #house #completed #winter

Roger Federer’s house construction in Rapperswil-Jona is delayed again.

Several objections are preventing the completion of Roger Federer’s new property in Rapperswil-Jona. In the center is a riverside path near the lake.

The finalization of Roger Federer’s new dream property in Rapperswil-Jona is once again being held up by objections.

The “Rives Publique” association wants to prevent the planned boathouse from setting a precedent for other buildings near the shore.

The property was originally supposed to have been completed more than two years ago.

The construction of Roger Federer’s new home in Kempraten in Rapperswil-Jona has been dragging on for some time now. The property should have been finalized this winter with the completion of the boathouse. However, this is not happening now because two objections have been received against the project, as the “Linth-Zeitung” reports.

One of the objections comes from a private individual, the other from the “Rives Publique” association. This advocates for public riverside paths instead of private buildings near the lake.

Non-profit nature and heritage protection organizations that have been active throughout Switzerland and have been active throughout Switzerland for over ten years are entitled to object. The Federal Office for the Environment lists these requirements for the right of association to lodge a complaint. And “Rives Publique” should fulfill them.

The boathouse would set a precedent

20 years ago, the Federal Council approved a riverside path for Feldbach and Kempraten. However, this was never created. However, “Rives Publique” is of the opinion that no buildings should be approved near the bank until the path is realized. And one of these is Roger Federer’s planned boathouse.

The approval would set a precedent, argues the association’s president, Victor von Wartburg. In an interview with the “Zürichsee-Zeitung” he says: “Several other lake owners should be given the same rights as the Federers and be able to build on the shore.” However, this would violate federal, cantonal and municipal laws.

So Federer and his family will probably have to stay in Valbella in Graubünden a little longer. The ex-tennis star sold the house in Wollerau a long time ago and the new building on a property in Herrliberg is no longer planned.

