Several partially snow-covered roads in Haute-Loire

It was announced… it is there. Snow began to fall over a large part of the department this Saturday evening. Several roads are partially snow-covered. Caution is required.

This Saturday evening, snow began to fall over a large part of the department, in accordance with the weather forecasts. Several roads, according to the inforoute43.fr website, are already covered in snow. Snowfall is expected to continue tonight and throughout the day Sunday.

The department on yellow alert for snow and ice

Météo France has placed Haute-Loire on yellow and ice alert until at least Sunday evening.

Regarding the main road network, the RD 906, 498 and 13 (Craponne, La Chaise-Dieu sector) are partially snow-covered, as are the RD117, 585, 587 and 589 (Gévaudan), RD 33 (Cayres), RD500-535-631 (Le Monastier – Les Estables), RD15 (from Saint-Julien-Chapteuil to Ardèche) and RD105 (Montfaucon, Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid).

The RN 88 is also partially snow-covered from Fangeas to La Sauvetat. The same goes for the RN 102 between the Pradelles and Lanarce crossroads.

The secondary network is impacted in the sectors of Margeride, Devès, Mézenc, Vivarais and Casadéen.

