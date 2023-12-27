#streets #closed #water #level #ten #meters

By: Maximilian Gang

Due to the persistent rain, the levels of the Ruhr and Rhine in Duisburg are rising. As a precautionary measure, many roads are closed.

Update from December 27th, 12:18 p.m.: As the Düsseldorf district government announced on the evening of December 26th, there was a water leak on the Rhine dike in Duisburg-Homberg near the Rheindeichstrasse sports facility. The fire brigade was on site with sandbags and stopped the five to ten centimeter leak.

Meanwhile, despite local breaks in the rain, numerous streams and rivers in North Rhine-Westphalia continue to flood on Wednesday morning (December 27th). The Weser in the east of the country was most affected, as the State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection of North Rhine-Westphalia (Lanuv) announced. The “major flood”, in which built-up areas can be flooded to a large extent, continued there on Wednesday morning.

Flooding in Duisburg: Several streets closed – water level almost ten meters

Update from December 27th, 10:16 a.m.: In Duisburg, the Duisburg-Ruhrort water level is approaching the ten-meter mark. Compared to the previous day (9.32 meters, 5 a.m.), around 24 minutes later it was already at 9.47 meters, which means an increase of 15 centimeters. According to current forecasts, the water level in Duisburg is expected to break the ten-meter barrier later today.

There is currently flooding in Duisburg Ruhrort, the water level is almost ten meters. © Funke Photo Services/Imago

Flooding in Duisburg: Numerous streets closed

Update from December 26th, 9:18 a.m.: In the morning the Rhine level in Duisburg reached a height of 9.37 meters. This continues the trend of the past few days. According to information from the city, a water level peak of 10 meters will be reached on Wednesday, December 27th. Only then should the level drop again.

Smaller streams and bodies of water are already overflowing their banks. “Caution is advised” there, as the city says. However, there is still no danger from these floods. The crisis team of the city of Duisburg is keeping an eye on the flood situation. Accordingly, there are nothing unusual on the dikes either. Things are different in Oberhausen, where the Ruhr dike has been weakened by the floods wa.de reported.

Constant rain and flooding – the city of Duisburg is taking precautionary measures

First report from December 25th, 1:55 p.m.: Duisburg – The persistent rain in North Rhine-Westphalia is forcing numerous cities to make appropriate preparations for possible flooding. The saturated soil can no longer absorb the additional water – and so it flows directly into the streams and rivers and causes the water levels to rise. Those responsible from Duisburg are now forced to take precautionary measures against possible flooding of the Rhine and Ruhr.

Flooding from the Rhine and Ruhr in Duisburg: Which streets are closed

When the Rhine water level is 7.38 meters, as here on December 18th, the water is already approaching the level of the Mühlenweide. © Funke Photo Services

“Due to the rising water levels, roads and paths are being closed in various places in the city, especially in the foreland of the dike and in the immediate vicinity of the flood protection systems,” it said in a statement. On Monday morning the Rhine level in Duisburg-Ruhrort was 9.09 meters. The following access roads and dike foreland areas to the Rhine are currently closed:

Rheindeichstrasse – beginning of the towpath ramp from Deichkronenweg – Baerl

Rheindeichstrasse – Leinpfad junction opposite. Kohlenstrasse – Baerl

Rheinstrasse – Leinpfad junction opposite Kohlstrasse – Baerl

Hofstraße – Leinpfad – Baerl

Dammstrasse – corner of Dollstrasse – Baerl

Hofstraße – at house number 15 – Baerl

Woltershofer Kirchweg – Dike – Baerl

Woltershofer Straße – diagonally opposite house number 12 – Baerl

Woltershofer Straße – at house number 16, dike – Baerl

Wiesenstraße – at house number 14 – Baerl

Niederhalender Dorfweg – Grafschafter Straße car park – Baerl

Dammstraße – ramp behind the playground – Homberg

Königstrasse – behind Water Shipping Office (WSA) Duisburg Rhine – Homberg

Wilhelmallee – at number 26, turn off Rheinuferweg – Homberg

Dammstrasse – at house number 65, Canoe Club Rheintreu – Homberg

Dammstrasse – beginning of the towpath ramp from Deichkronenweg – Homberg

Hermann-Rinne-Straße – footpath below the TC Süd tennis club – Hüttenheim

Mündelheimer Straße – footpath on Angerbach – Hüttenheim

Am Bört – NATO ramp – Kaßlerfeld

Am Bört – roundabout Kaßlerfeld – Kaßlerfeld

Kaßlerfelder Straße – at house number 188 – Kaßlerfeld

Richard-Hindorf-Platz – exit Mühlenweide – Laar

Deichkronenweg – access road from Hirtenweg – Mündelheim

Hirtenweg – near house number 6 – Mündelheim

Rhine bank path – Am Hasselberg – Mündelheim

Kegelstrasse – exit to the dike foreland behind Hof Haus Grund, house number 141 – Mündelheim

Krefelder Straße – exit to the dike foreland – Mündelheim

Dike crossing – Lower Rhine Route Rheinstrom 766.5 – Mündelheim

Lilienthalstraße – access to Deichkronenweg – Neuenkamp

At the parallel harbor – at house number 20 – Neuenkamp

Pontwert – departures to the Ruhr – Ruhrort landing stages

Dammstrasse – corner of Rheinallee – Ruhrort

Fährstraße – behind the entrance to the Tiergnadenhof – Rheinhausen

Friemersheimer Straße – access to Wertschen Hof – Rheinhausen

Ehinger Straße – right bank Angerbach – Wanheim-Angerhausen

Pedestrian bridge – at the tennis club TC Süd right bank Angerbach – Wanheim-Angerhausen

Fährstraße – corner of Dr.-Wilhelm-Roelen-Straße – Walsum

The access to the viewing point on the Anger between HKM and Logport (under Ehinger Straße) will also be closed and will remain completely closed for safety reasons, regardless of the flood, until further notice. The viewpoint is no longer accessible.

The Marientor remains closed.

Source: Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg, as of December 25th, 7:45 p.m

The Rhine level in Duisburg is expected to reach its highest level on Wednesday

“Currently, a water level of just under 10 meters is expected for the Rhine in Ruhrort on December 27th, and the level is expected to fall again in the following days,” said the city administration on Monday morning. Caution is also advised around smaller bodies of water and streams due to the high water levels. For example, the Dickelsbach overflows its banks in some places. However, the floods have not yet posed any danger.

The city of Duisburg's crisis team met on Monday and is keeping an eye on the flood situation. The critical areas are being monitored together with those responsible for the dykes in the city, but there have been no abnormalities so far. (mg)