Several suspected Islamists have been arrested in Austria amid security concerns over the holidays

Such actions are explained by increased security concerns during the winter holidays.

German police are maintaining tight controls at the entrance to a cathedral in the western city of Cologne after what officials say was a threat alert on New Year’s Eve.

Austrian police have also stepped up checks, particularly at churches, religious venues and Christmas markets in Vienna, citing the increased risk.

Austrian authorities arrested four people on the eve of suspected links to an Islamist network, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

A spokesman for the ministry said three of the four people had been detained pending further investigation.

“There was no direct threat of an attack in Vienna,” he told the AFP news agency, declining to comment further.

According to the German newspaper Bild, one person was also detained in Germany.

According to the newspaper, the detained suspects are Tajiks who allegedly wanted to carry out attacks on behalf of the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), the Afghan branch of IS.

“Terrorist actors across Europe are calling for attacks on Christian events – especially on December 24,” Vienna police said in a statement.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser promised to respond decisively to any extremist threat.

“We all cherish our Christmas traditions and we will not let them intimidate us or limit our lifestyle,” she told regional media group Funke.

However, “we take the threat of Islamist terror very seriously and are extremely vigilant,” Faeser said.

“Our security institutions are targeting the Islamists and are acting decisively, as shown by the current measures,” the minister assured.

In addition, Spain has also received information that the Islamist group is planning several attacks in Europe, possibly on New Year’s Eve and Christmas, according to Bild.

According to the publication, the targets of these attacks may be Christmas Masses in Cologne, Vienna and Madrid.

In July, a group of suspected IS-K Islamists was dismantled in Germany and the Netherlands.

It was then claimed that those detained in Germany were planning an attack in that country.

