“Severe and widespread.” The serum and vaccine warn citizens about influenza

11:27 PM Sunday, January 7, 2024

Books – Hassan Morsi:

Dr. Amjad Haddad, a consultant in immunology and allergy, serum and vaccine, confirmed that the winter season brings schools and gatherings accompanied by infectious respiratory and skin diseases, noting that we must take the influenza vaccine and that it is of great importance, especially for children with allergies, diabetes, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Haddad explained, during a telephone conversation with journalist Karima Awad, on the “Cairo Talk” program, on “Cairo and the People” satellite channel, on Sunday evening, that influenza this season is severe and widespread and has serious complications for all groups, children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

Dr. Amjad Haddad, a consultant in immunology and allergy for serum and vaccine, stressed that influenza is a seasonal virus and the importance of taking the vaccine is very important.

He continued: The influenza vaccine can be obtained from the age of 6 months, and up to 9 years. One dose is sufficient for those who have taken doses in a previous period, stressing that the vaccines found in major pharmacies are the same type of serum found in “Serum and Vaccine.”

