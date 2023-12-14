SEX EDUCATION – Demonstrations of contraceptive use banned at school

young people are sexually precocious

There are limits to sex education at school. It must take into account the principle of abstinence advocated by the Ministry of National Education.

Contradictory. The Ministry of National Education prohibits demonstrations conveying the use of contraceptive materials and/or methods, including condoms, within educational establishments, from pre-school to 12th grade. This is the content of a circular note of November 7, signed by its secretary general, Théophil Rabenandrasana.

“Demonstrations of condom use in class can be confusing to students. Then, there are students who are rather ahead. Some are in 3rd grade at the age of 11. It’s tricky to do these demonstrations in front of them,” explained a source from this ministry this weekend. This note further emphasizes that all activities to be carried out at school must be implemented in compliance with the principle of the ministry, in particular, “abstinence”, in order to ensure the continuity of studies for learners.

In contradiction

“This measure is in contradiction with the law which sets the general rules governing reproductive health and family planning (PF law),” indicates Eugène Andriamasy, advocacy manager at Marie Stopes Madagascar. According to this law, “The right to reproductive health and family planning is a fundamental right. No individual can be deprived of this right from which they benefit without any discrimination based on age, (…). (…) Regardless of their age, every individual has the right to comprehensive services: information, education, communication, care, reference in matters of reproductive health and family planning.” “This decision exposes our young people to early pregnancies, and to the risk of HIV/AIDS infection which is currently spreading at great speed. They don’t know how to protect themselves if we don’t inform them. Knowing that our young people are sexually precocious,” he continues. The median age at first sexual intercourse appears to be getting earlier and earlier, it is less than 15 years, while the legal age for marriage is 18 years, and complications of pregnancy and childbirth are the second cause of death for girls aged 15 to 19, according to this PF law.

This decision also surprises teachers of the Natural Sciences subject. “Natural methods and chemical contraception for birth control are included in the school curriculum, from 4th grade. Does this grade mean that we should no longer teach them in class? », Ask teachers. The ministry specifies that it does not prohibit actions contrary to the principle of abstinence, outside of educational establishments.

Miangalya Ralitera