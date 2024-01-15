Sex marker X: the government prevents the SAAQ from adapting driving licenses

#Sex #marker #government #prevents #SAAQ #adapting #driving #licenses

Radio-Canada has learned that the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) would now be able to issue driving licenses with the gender marker “X” for trans and non-binary people. However, she refrains from doing so, because the Legault government prevents her from doing so.

Last December, the Quebec government confirmed that it was postponing until 2025 any decision relating to the use of the sex marker “X” on the documents of ministries and organizations, while its Committee of Wise Men on the identity of genre (New window) delivers its final report.

However, the government has never admitted that in reality, the SAAQ was already ready to begin issuing driving licenses representative of non-binary gender identity.

The SAAQ did not wish to grant an interview on this subject.

Around fifteen people submitted a request to the SAAQ to modify their license. And the SAAQ will be ready if necessary, confirms spokesperson Gino Desrosiers.

Why not act now? Mr. Desrosiers’ email leaves little doubt as to the fact that the SAAQ had no choice in putting the project on hold while awaiting the report of the Committee of Wise Men.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec will await its conclusions before proceeding with any request to modify the gender designation on the driver’s license to the designation “X”.

Radio-Canada was not able to confirm who in government demanded that the SAAQ delay the issuance of driving licenses with the “X” sex marker, even though it is administratively ready to do so.

Sensitive questions

The minister responsible for the SAAQ, Geneviève Guilbault, did not want to grant an interview on this subject. In writing, his office affirms, however, that the government will be increasingly called upon to make decisions linked to the reality of trans and non-binary people.

His office also refers to the Committee of Wise Men whose work will enable us to make our future decisions in a more informed manner, thanks to a global portrait. […] of what is happening here and elsewhere [dans le monde].

These are sensitive issues that deserve thoughtful decisions.

A few weeks ago, the president of the Commission on Human Rights and Youth Rights called on the government to act as quickly as possible on this issue so that the true gender identity of trans and non-binary people can be recognized. on their cards.

Since 2022 in Quebec, people who identify as neither masculine nor feminine can legally obtain the sex marker “X” from the Director of Civil Status. However, government departments and agencies are slow to adapt to this new reality.

Completely discouraged

This issue made headlines at the end of last year due to a hunger strike led by Alexe Frédéric Migneault, a non-binary person who is fighting to have his true gender identity recognized by the Régie. of Quebec health insurance (RAMQ).

Expanding the X marker to all government identification documents poses significant challenges. We are working to find solutions, indicated the office of the minister responsible for the fight against homophobia and transphobia, Martine Biron.

Informed of the situation with the SAAQ, Alexe Frédéric Migneault sees it as proof that the apparent difficulty of ministries and organizations in recognizing the sex marker “X” has nothing to do with technology or administration, but rather with politics.

I am completely discouraged to see that people in power have an iron grip on this progress, under the pretext that their prejudices, their preconceived ideas against trans and non-binary people are stronger than our rights and injustices. that we endure.

Alexe Frédéric Migneault is legally non-binary in the eyes of the Director of Civil Status, but this is still not reflected on his driving license and his health insurance card.

Having still not managed to obtain a RAMQ card with the correct sex marker, Alexe Frédéric plans to begin a new hunger strike on January 30.

The RAMQ says that at the beginning of last fall, 359 people had submitted a request to obtain a health insurance card with the sex marker “X”.