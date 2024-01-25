Sex must be safe. How to keep it safe and stay away from disease | INN News

#Sex #safe #safe #stay #disease #INN #News

Sex is not something to be ashamed of. Because it is the nature of every human being. But most importantly, we must know Safe Sex, safe sex. Because in addition to helping us feel comfortable, it also helps prevent infectious diseases that follow. And some sexually transmitted diseases can be cured. But for some diseases, patients may have to take medicine for the rest of their lives. Therefore, have safe sex. Therefore, it is a basic matter that should not be neglected for everyone.

So what is safe sex and is it really safe? Today we have the answer.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

What is safe sex?

safe sex is safe sex It is considered to be of the utmost importance. Because it helps prevent the spread of various sexually transmitted diseases. It also helps prevent unplanned pregnancy.

It’s important to remember that safe sex isn’t just about protecting our bodies. It’s also about taking responsibility for our own sexual health and the health of our partners.

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

What types of safe sex are there?

1. Have a blood test before having sex to be sure!

Advertisement – Continue reading the article below.

A blood test is the number one thing that everyone should do before having sex. Not just with their partners. But it also includes people who have sex with strangers. ,FWB,ONS, even though we are confident in ourselves or trust in our sexual partners. But regular health check-ups and blood tests before having sex are more sure and safer. Can be checked at general hospitals. Waiting for blood test results takes about 2-3 hours, plus it’s not expensive.

2.Safe Sex with condoms for men.

Condoms are widely considered to be one of the most effective ways to protect against sexually transmitted diseases. Including HIV, it is Basic Safe Sex that is up to 98% safe because in addition to helping protect us from sexually transmitted diseases, it can also provide good birth control.

What are condoms made of? How safe is it?

Many people probably wonder what condoms are made from. So is it really safe? We have the answer for you. Condoms are generally made from latex, a natural rubber material (Latex). However, there are also condoms made from materials like polyurethane. (Polyurethane) or polyisoprene (Polyisoprene) is also present.

In terms of safety Condoms are made from natural latex, which is 100% safe. Condoms are highly effective in preventing unintended pregnancies and reducing the risk of sexually transmitted infections. (STIs)However It’s important to note that no method of birth control is 100% effective, and condoms can sometimes break or come off if not used correctly. We recommend that you always read and follow the condom manufacturer’s instructions for maximum safety.

Advantages of using condoms

Can prevent sexually transmitted diseases or birth control

Inexpensive, easy to buy

There are no health side effects or complications as well.

Precautions for using condoms

Must be used every time you have sex.

It can cause an allergic reaction to the chemicals in condoms. And there may be cases where the condom leaks or breaks (check carefully before using).

Check the expiration date Including checking the size, tears, and leaks for our safety.

3.Safe Sex with condoms for women.

When talking about having sex with women. In the present era Women choose to carry condoms or use condoms. It’s not something to be ashamed of anymore. It’s also a smart choice to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancy. Using female condoms is very safe. But there is a high risk of it slipping into the vagina as well.

What are female condoms made of?

Female condoms are made from a plastic called polyurethane. (Polyurethane) which is thin, soft, similar to a bag, with 2 rings, one is an open end and the other is a closed end. A closed-ended ring is inserted into the clitoris. And the open end of the condom is at the mouth of the penis. This will keep the condom in the proper position and easy to remove after use.

Who can use female condoms?

Every woman can use it. But for people who are allergic to polyurethane (Polyurethane) synthetic rubber or the genitals are abnormal Wearing them that don’t fit or are too loose should be strictly avoided!

How to use female condoms?

Unwrap condoms carefully to prevent tearing. You shouldn’t use your mouth to bite. The ring with a thick rubber edge is inserted into the female genitals. and a ring with a thin rubber edge is placed at the vaginal opening.

Hold the condom with one hand. and squeeze the closed end of the condom to make it smaller Then slowly insert the condom into the vagina. This is similar to the method of inserting a tampon.

Use your fingers to insert the condom and push the condom until it reaches the cervical area. The condom will then relax and expand on its own.

You should check that the condom does not turn over or bend. and the open end of the condom is at the mouth of the penis.

Males should insert their penis inside a female condom. and stop penetration if their penis comes out of the condom. or the open end of the condom is forced into the woman’s genitals.

Female condoms should be removed by twisting the outer ring or the open end of the condom. and pull it out of the penis

Advantages of using female condoms

Helps prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

Can prevent pregnancy If used correctly

Can be used during menstruation and pregnancy.

There are no side effects from use.

Precautions

Condoms can tear very easily.

Do not use both female condoms and male condoms during sex. Because there may be friction and tearing.

Female condoms can be used with all types of lubricants. But do not use Vaseline or oil.

4.Safe Sex by taking birth control pills.

How to take birth control pills is another option for women. that are very commonly used It can be said to be the basics of Safe Sex. It is effective and helps to have safe sex. But it does not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), but it is safe for birth control (but not 100%), which if taken continuously will have negative effects on health.

How many types of birth control pills are there?

Combined hormonal birth control pills

Progesterone-only birth control pills are suitable for those who are breastfeeding.

Emergency birth control pills

How to take combined hormonal birth control pills

It is recommended to start taking it within the 5th day of your menstrual period. Count the first day of menstruation as day 1. After starting to eat, you should continue eating every day. During the same or similar time to achieve the best performance

Advantages of using combined hormonal contraceptives

Easy to eat, convenient

Easy to buy According to general drugstores

It is not an obstacle during sexual intercourse.

Precautions for taking combined hormonal birth control pills

Check your menstruation schedule carefully. Because if you make a mistake, it’s difficult to fix.

There are many side effects, such as making you feel drowsy. Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weight gain, swelling, or sometimes it can result in mood swings as well.

Birth control pills do not protect against sexually transmitted diseases.

5.Safe Sex with birth control injections

This method is not very popular. Because it is not convenient and the price is higher than taking birth control pills. But the birth control injection is considered very effective in birth control, up to 99%. This method can provide birth control for 1-3 months, but of course, if you want to help prevent infectious diseases, you should use condoms together every time. And another thing is that there are a lot of side effects. For anyone interested in Safe Sex using this method, they should consult a specialist doctor.

Advantages of birth control injections

Birth control can be used for 1-3 months, depending on the type of pill.

Does not interfere with sexual intercourse

Can be used even during breastfeeding.

Helps solve problems with irregular menstrual cycles.

Precautions for taking birth control injections

Must continually inject birth control pills

Cause side effects to health As a result, hormones in the body will be normal.

Long-term use of the injectable birth control pill medroxyprogesterone May affect bones But it can return to normal if you stop using it.

6.Safe Sex with birth control implants

Birth control implants are another method of safe sex, but they are not very popular. It involves inserting a small stick under the skin on the arm. This is because some people feel uncomfortable in the area where they are buried. But at the same time This method is also very effective for birth control. Until there is only a 0.05% chance of missing a pregnancy. And of course, condoms should always be used together to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

7.Safe Sex by getting vaccinated against HPV infection.

Infection with HPV or Human Papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted disease. It usually occurs in people of reproductive age, around 20-30 years of age. HPV vaccination is an important step in protecting against certain strains of the virus. And although the chance of HPV infection increases with the number of sexual partners, But having sex with just one partner has a chance of contracting HPV.

HPV infection does not have any symptoms. Makes it impossible for you to know whether your sexual partner has HPV or not? Vaccination prevents HPV infection before the first time you have sex. Therefore, it is another way to prevent the risk of infection. The injection can be given to girls starting at age 9 years.

How to have sex without risking HPV infection

There is not too much sexual freedom.

Wear a condom every time you have sex. Because it helps prevent HPV infection by up to 90%.

No anal sex Because they can be at risk of HPV infection.

Do not have sex with oral sex because HPV can cause oral cancer. or throat cancer

Be careful of infection from using your fingers. This is because HPV can be transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact.

8.Safe Sex by using a finger condom.

Finger condoms are small condoms. It is often used in many situations, such as in health care, first aid, and sexual activity. Helps reduce the risk of developing sexually transmitted diseases. or used to care for personal hygiene They can reduce the risk of STI transmission and prevent possible skin contact. However, finger condoms do not provide as much protection as regular condoms during penetrative sex.

How do finger condoms help with sexual health?

Using fingers during sexual activity It can cause infection ‌ because a finger is used in the anus and then moved that same finger to another part of the body. In this case, remove the finger condom after one time of anal sexual activity. And wear a new condom before touching any other part. To have safe sex

Risks of using finger condoms

Using finger condoms is risky in cases of latex allergy. This is because most finger condoms are made from latex.

There is a risk that the finger condom may slip off and remain in the vagina.

If the condom remains on your body Try using a washed finger to pull it out. If you cannot remove it yourself Please see a doctor immediately.

The risk of the condom falling off during sex is less dangerous than the risk of infection or STD. due to not using condoms like this

However, there are many ways to have safe sex. We can choose the method that suits us best. For safety and peace of mind Using condoms every time you have sex. In addition to protecting yourself It also shows responsibility towards your partner. and to society as well Because it’s just fun for a moment. It may cause you to regret it. Having one-hearted love for your partner also reduces the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases. So before having sex, don’t forget to be safe.

Follow good content like this at

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/innnews.co.th

Twitter : https://twitter.com/innnews

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/c/INNNEWS_INN

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@inn_news

LINE Official Account : @innnews

Thank you for the information and pictures from

Samitivej Hospital

Paolo Hospital

www.healthline.com

www.hopkinsmedicine.org

www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au