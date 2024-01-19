Sex worker murdered

The skull brought and examined by the doctor at the gendarmerie office on Wednesday

The mutilated body of a sex worker, separated from her head, was discovered in Ambohidratrimo. She had not given any sign of life since Monday.

Monstrous murder. A 35-year-old woman, a sex worker, was the victim in the Ambohidratrimo district. All that remained was the lower part of his body, from hip to toe, and his disfigured head when the fokonolona found them, Wednesday and yesterday. His body and arms are missing. His intestines were dragged by dogs. His sister reported his disappearance to the Ambohidratrimo brigade the day before yesterday, because she had not heard from him since January 15.

The thirty-year-old worked in Talatamaty. A first alert was received the day his sister presented herself at the gendarmerie office. Around 10:45 a.m., the fokontany chief of Soamananety informed that a skull had just been found in a cassava field. Gendarmes and the doctor from the Anosiala Level II Basic Health Center quickly reached the location, located about three kilometers from their post. They discovered a skull without hair or a lower jaw. The local authority placed it on a cloth. It was impossible to identify his gender, female or male.

It was her

The doctor simply stated that it belonged to a person over 18 years old and that his death occurred within a month. The gendarmes did not target other suspicious clues when inspecting the surroundings. The skull had to be buried in the cemetery for foreigners pending the progress of the investigation.

The next day, more precisely yesterday, at 5 a.m., the fokontany chief of Ambohitsiroa also notified the gendarmes of the discovery of a lower part of a female body. She was abandoned in some bushes and her hair scattered beside her. Eyewitnesses recognized her. Her sister, who lives in Ambohitsiroa-East, was able to verify that it was really her and that the skull found the day before was hers.

The doctor’s examination indicates intentional homicide. But for now, the sleuths are trying to step up intelligence gathering. The family of the deceased filed a complaint against X. They recovered the skull to be buried with the rest of the body.

Embroidery Leonard