Sexism and violence in Italy – The anger of Italian women – that’s what’s behind it – News

With Georgia Meloni, a woman has ruled Italy for the first time since autumn 2022. Although politically conservative, she has become a role model for many women across party lines. Her left-wing opponent Elly Schlein is equally influential. SRF Italy correspondent Peter Voegeli explains why women shaped Italy in 2023 and took to the streets for the first time against the high femicide rate.

Peter Voegeli

Italy correspondent

Peter Voegeli has been Radio SRF’s Italy correspondent since January 2022. From Rome he also has an eye on the Vatican, Greece and Malta. Between 2005 and 2011 he reported as a USA correspondent from Washington DC. He then hosted “Echo der Zeit” for three and a half years and was a Germany correspondent in Berlin from 2015 to 2021. From 1995 to 2005, the historian worked as a correspondent for Swiss print media in Bonn and Berlin.

How much does Georgia Meloni move?

Her election particularly moved women in Italy, including those who politically think differently than Meloni. Many were very touched because the famous glass ceiling was broken in a heavily male-dominated country. And even if Meloni is politically conservative, that is not her life plan at all. She is a single mother and recently separated from her partner because of sexist behavior, among other things.

Caption: Prime Minister Georgia Meloni speaks at the Atreyu Festival of the Italian Right in Rome on December 17, 2023. It is the first year of their governing coalition. Keystone/EPA/Fabo Cimaglia

Why is “post-fascist” Meloni so well received?

Georgia Meloni is reflexively labeled “post-fascist”. The 46-year-old politician is undisputedly a national conservative and even reactionary on certain issues such as the adoption of children by same-sex couples. But she is not a fascist, but rather a realpolitiker overall, coming from the once fascist Movimento Sociale Italiano (MSI), which changed in the 1990s. The MSI was already represented in the post-war parliament without this bothering anyone. Which also shows how nonchalantly Italy as a whole deals with its fascist past.

What moves left-wing Elly Schlein?

At 38, Elly Schlein is exceptionally young for a politician in Italy. She came out in 2020. On television she thrilled Italy with the words: “I have loved many men, I have loved many women. At the moment I’m with a woman and I’m happy as long as she puts up with me.” They were special sentences for Italy. She is the daughter of an Italian professor and an Italian professor. She grew up in Lugano and also has a Swiss passport. Her biography alone gave the feminism movement in Italy a boost.

Caption: Elly Schlein, secretary of the Partito Democratico, at a conference on December 13, 2023 in Rome. The initiative “Social, green, fair: the Europe we want” will be presented. imago images/Stefano Carofei

How influential are melons and Schlein in everyday life?

Both Georgia Meloni and Elly Schlein are role models and bearers of hope for women in Italy. Both can be seen in the media almost every day, which also has a formative effect on a society. Both have so far performed well in the male-dominated shark pond of Italian politics, which is not a given.

What role did femicides play?

Over 100 women have been killed by their partners or ex-partners in Italy this year. Above all, the latest murder of 22-year-old Giulia Cechettin changed the way women think. Prime Minister Meloni reacted and promised more protection. The women made it clear that they did not want to be potential victims who needed to be protected. The anger of women, especially those under 40, was also directed against the reality of their lives. Although the extended family under a patriarch is history, a certain social behavior is still inherited in Italy: apartments, for example, have to be cleaned immaculately, and it is clear who does it. The image of the secretary making the coffee is still in people’s minds. Child care, for example, is comparatively expensive in Italy and often depends on women.