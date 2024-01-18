Sexual pleasure is a gift from God, and pornography destroys true love

January 17, 2024 – 11:08 p.m

According to Pope Francis, sexual pleasure is a gift from God, but Catholics should avoid pornography, the Guardian reported on the Pope’s audience on Wednesday.

This time, the head of the Catholic Church touched on one of the topics of Christian teaching, which was now the sin of fornication. He stated that sexual pleasure is a gift from God, but pornography undermines it. According to him, pornography is non-relational gratification that can create addiction. He cited the daily news, which talks about toxic relationships, possessing the other’s body, “instant consumption”, prioritizing personal needs and pleasures over listening to the other.

He stressed that Christian teaching does not condemn sexual desire, and he cited the biblical Song of Songs as an example, which he called a beautiful poem. Falling in love is “one of the most surprising things in existence,” and no one can say why it happens, he said. “We must protect the love, the love of the heart, the mind, the body, the pure love with which we give ourselves as a gift to the other. This is the beauty of sexual relations,” MTI quoted the Pope as saying.

Pope Francis acknowledged that sexuality has a “strong voice” in the list of human pleasures. According to him, life without love and affection is sad and lonely. He said that love and sexuality are part of the human dimension, but there are dangers, love can be distorted by fornication, which causes some people to experience their sexuality in an “unhealthy” way.

