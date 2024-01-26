Shade: Tried to sign Jamal El-Haj | Sweden

#Shade #sign #Jamal #ElHaj #Sweden

Mikail Yüksel, party leader of the Nyans party, says he tried to recruit the S member Jamal El-Haj.

Photo: OLLE SPORRONG

Jamal El-Haj.

Photo: JOHANNA WALLEN / BILDBYRÅN

The social democratic politician Jamal El-Haj, 63, has received harsh criticism for having participated in a Palestine conference in Malmö with connections to Hamas, which is at war with Israel. He was at the conference despite S dissuading him from attending.

In December, El-Haj left his seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. His critics have also called on him to leave the Social Democrats.

On Thursday, Mikail Yüksel, party leader of Nyans, says that his party tried to recruit El-Haj.

Nuance is primarily aimed at Muslims. The leader has, among other things, called the political establishment “anti-Islam” in an interview with Expressen.

– We have had two conversations. We were interested in recruiting him but I don’t want to go into details. It was not me but the current party secretary who had the conversations, says Mikail Yüksel.

That one conversation took place last year. The second was recently.

– It is very, very recent, says Mikail Yüksel.

Jamal El-Haj: “Is a serious Member of Parliament”

Jamal El-Haj responds in a written comment that the last conversation took place today.

“Today Nyans called me and offered me to go over to them. Something I firmly refused. I am a serious Member of Parliament and a proud member of Sweden’s largest party, the Social Democrats. I have neither confidence in Nyans nor in Mikail Yüksel”he writes.

Mikail Yüksel himself does not want to say what the talks with El-Haj ended up being, but says that he could have offered a prominent role in the party.

– He has had discussions with us, but it is not something I want to go into details about. But I can only say that I welcome him to the Nyans party. I also welcome him as party leader for Nuance if he wants. I am ready to hand over the role to him, says Mikail Yüksel.

– He can express himself freely in the Nuance party and his involvement in the party would do more good for Palestine.

The party leader says that they can also offer the S member the first place on the EU electoral list.

El-Haj: “I love my party”

On Wednesday, the S member answered the criticism against him in an interview with Dagens Nyheter. He calls it a “racist drive”. He also says that it is bourgeois politicians and Sweden Democrats who have used his background to paint a critical picture of the Social Democrats.

– My Palestinian and Muslim background has fit well into a made-up image that there is a romance of violence in the Social Democrats, he says to DN.

Regarding the participation in the conference linked to Hamas, El-Haj says that he “found himself in an impossible situation”.

– I love my party but also the Palestinian people. If I hadn’t participated, I wouldn’t have been able to look my mother or my Palestinian friends in the eyes afterwards, he tells DN.

