Shaking the gang puppies: 31 arrested from the new breed of gang members in Madrid | Madrid | Spain

If during 2021 and 2022 the violent action of youth gangs surprised Madrid like a tsunami, in 2023 these attacks have fallen like fine rain, but no less harmful. These criminal organizations that have young people as their executing arm have continued to carry out brawls and attacks this year, although of less severity. As a result, in the last four months the national police have arrested 31 young people, 14 of them minors, accused of hacking and robbing rival members or those they believe to be rival members.

Most of the detainees already had some lines in their police file, but none were a prominent member or one of the most active. “Most of them are new members, but some are accused of proven membership in the organization. Until now, they had not emerged,” police sources explain. Almost all of them belonged to a new breed of youth bands, which continue to feed on kids fascinated by the aesthetics, the songs and the feeling of power. The arrests have been the result of 11 operations carried out by the Provincial Information Brigade of the national police, which is the one that has groups specialized in youth gangs. The events that occurred in Tetuán, Centro, Puente de Vallecas, Moratalaz and Villaverde have no relationship with each other beyond the dynamics of the gangs. Steal to finance the group and, in the process, exercise territorial control. Bladed weapons and also modified pistols have been seized during the entries and searches.

One of those arrested for the gang attacks that occurred in Madrid between July and December. national police

This is what happens, for example, in Puente de Vallecas, where the Trinitarios rule. Since the summer, several assaults have been recorded on other young people whom the attackers accused of being Ñetas. It was a simple excuse to steal whatever they were carrying and also hit them. One of them stands out among all, because when he was notified of this latest arrest, he was already in a closed juvenile center for other crimes, but he had had time to commit these attacks before entering. Another of the Puente de Vallecas assailants, accused of several violent robberies, went on to star in violent scenes at the police station as a result of his high consumption of narcotics.

Another of the resolved cases is that of the attack between four young people on a 22-year-old boy in the Villaverde district in the early morning of October 12. The attackers got off a bus and headed towards their target, whom they beat very violently. It was a pack, they stabbed him in the back, in the lumbar area, in the hip, near the groin and in the forearm. The young man also had another minor injury to his buttock and forearm and had to be admitted in serious condition to the 12 de Octubre hospital. In addition, they stole his fanny pack with all his valuable belongings. Of these four aggressors belonging to Dominican Don’t Play, two are minors. The modus operandi was almost always the same, learned from the elders. “They always entered their victims making reference to whether they were from one gang or another and in many cases they made them make offensive gestures before robbing them,” police sources point out.

Another of the brawls took place on July 31 at the Cuatro Caminos roundabout. A young Colombian was near the metro stop when three others approached on board Bicimad bicycles, parked them at a station and approached his victim. Same story, after ordering her to make gestures that the gangs consider humiliating and recording them, they stabbed her several times, although none of them caused fear for his life. The three detainees also belonged to Dominican Don’t Play.

The latest arrests occurred last week and are related to several violent events that took place in the city center, which caused a higher level of alarm. These are those accused of an attack on Corredera Alta Street in San Pablo at the end of November, in which a boy was injured with an incised wound on his forearm after trying to protect himself from a machete blow. The police consider that this brawl is a consequence of an attack the previous day on Topete Street, in the district of Tetuán, in which another young man was stabbed in the leg and head and had to take refuge in a bar. The victim was 15 years old and, in addition to the stab wounds, a scooter was stolen.

Among the detainees, one of legal age stands out who exercised such violence on his victim that he broke his jaw, in addition to stealing money, clothes and glasses. This has required surgical interventions and weeks of recovery. The judge has ordered provisional detention for this detainee, to prevent his escape and guarantee that he appears in a future trial.

The detainees face accusations ranging from membership in a criminal organization to attempted homicide, because in some cases it is considered that without the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the victim’s life would have been endangered. Several of these investigations remain open and more arrests are expected.

