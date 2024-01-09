Shampoo “Fallless” organizes activities to rub shoulders with “Pong – Nawat Kulrattanarak”

#Shampoo #Fallless #organizes #activities #rub #shoulders #Pong #Nawat #Kulrattanarak

FALLES shampoo product helps reduce hair loss problems from natural extracts under Lion (Thailand) Company Limited, organizing a shoulder-to-shoulder activity with the latest FALLES presenter “Pong – Nawat Kul” Rattanarak” ready to create a phenomenon of happiness to welcome the New Year Festival with the greatest activity of the year “FALLES Celebrate 2024” under The Great Celebration 2024 at the square.

Ms. Suriya Kaewsodsi, product supervisor FALLES Lion (Thailand) Company Limited Manufacturer and distributor of consumer products for Thai people. Committed to running a business developing innovative products for the good health of consumers, society and the environment, said FALLES shampoo products have organized shoulder-to-shoulder activities. “Pong- Nawat Kulrattanarak” The latest FALLES presenter at the biggest event of the year. “FALLES Celebrate 2024” At the FALLES booth, in front of Central World Shopping Center. In the event, booth visitors who joined in the fun by registering to join in the fun and were the 5 Top Spenders and 10 Lucky Fans were able to take Polaroid photos with “Pong – Nawat Kulrattanarak” model. Get up close and personal and receive an exclusive autograph as well.

For the said event, organized under The Great Celebration 2024 at the plaza in front of Central World Shopping Center. From today – 2 January 2024, throughout the event booth visitors will be able to take beautiful selfies with booths that are beautifully designed and decorated in cool green tones, bright neon to welcome the good weather at the end of the day. It’s been a year already. Just type your impression of the booth that impressed you the most and add #FallesHNY2024. You can also join in the chance to win Gift Vouchers every week and the grand prize of Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer HD15 and many more. Total prize value is 34,180 baht. You can join the activity on Facebook Page Fails from today – 31 Dec. 2023.

In addition, there will be full fun with activities to prove, dare, challenge, try with “Coldness, to find cold-pressed kaffir lime.” Get a chance to win prizes from shampoo products that help reduce hair loss and FALLES. Sample products will also be given out along with discounts to those who join in the fun and visit the booth to take home with you to create beautiful hair. Good health, you can be 100% confident as well.

Meet the phenomenon of happiness Welcome the New Year Festival with the greatest activity of the year”Falles Celebrate 2024” at the event “The Great Celebration 2024” at the plaza in front of Central World Shopping Center. From today – 2 Jan. 67

