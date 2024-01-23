#Shared #sorted #waste #shared #responsibility

How do you know if you have all the necessary containers at home?

According to the Waste Management Law, the state has delegated this function [atkritumu apsaimniekošanu] municipalities, whose task is to both issue binding regulations for residents and entrepreneurs, and organize separate collection of household waste, including paper, metal, plastic, glass, textile materials, household hazardous waste and biological waste, in their administrative territory.

The municipality determines which waste containers should be near private houses and apartment buildings and how often the waste must be removed. Therefore, first of all, you should look for the binding regulations issued by the municipality of the specific county.

For example, the Riga City Council’s binding regulations on household waste management in Riga stipulate that next to houses where waste containers are already placed and where there are more than five apartments, there must be containers for light packaging. If there are more than 10 apartments in the building, there must also be a container for glass. On the other hand, the amendments to the aforementioned regulations supported by the Housing and Environment Committee provide that from March 1 of this year, it will be mandatory to install a bio container next to houses that have more than 10 apartments and where biocomposting is not possible. True, these amendments still need to be approved at the Riga City Council meeting.

Meanwhile, the local government of Ropaži region has stipulated in the binding regulations that every waste generator is obliged to participate in separate collection of household waste. In addition, the municipality motivates residents to sort by determining that if separate containers for sorted waste are installed, household waste can be removed less often than the specified minimum, thus reducing monthly payments. A similar approach is also in Riga, Jūrmala, Sigulda county and several other Latvian municipalities.

Thus, the municipality can have a great influence on how and whether waste sorting is promoted in a given city or county.

Experience shows that the amount of sorting increases if the municipality develops the sorting infrastructure, for example public sorting areas, and also regulates where and what containers for separately sorted waste should be, including already in the selection competition for the waste manager providing that separated containers for sorted waste should also be provided at for private houses.

The requirements for multi-apartment buildings are usually defined in binding regulations, and in many places waste sorting is a common everyday activity. Such an arrangement has been established, for example, in Riga, Ropaži district, Ozolnieki district, the just-announced Jūrmala procurement and elsewhere. This reflects that municipalities are aware of how important infrastructure is for citizens to be actively involved in waste sorting.

It should be added: although some municipalities are a model for others, motivating people to sort through regulation and at the same time creating an opportunity to save, there are still local authorities whose issued regulations are outdated and should be revised. Positive changes can also be promoted, for example, by allowing a reduction in the number of household waste removals if residents sort.

What to do if you don’t have all the necessary containers at home?

If it seems that the house does not have all the necessary containers for waste sorting, the relevant issue should first be discussed with the manager of the particular house.

The installation of waste containers is at the initiative of the customers, as it involves financial obligations. There is also a tariff for the removal of bio-waste. Therefore, the waste manager may not install the containers without the consent of the building manager.

It should be noted that the binding regulations provide for cases when it is not possible to install separately sorted waste containers, about which the building manager must inform the relevant department in the municipality.

Every month, the waste manager also provides the municipality with detailed reports on what kind of containers are installed at certain addresses.

There may be a situation where there is no physical place to place the containers as required by the regulations. Such cases tend to be in the center of Riga or Old Riga, where residents are invited to use public sorting points or squares.

It is also possible that there was a previous negative experience with waste sorting and the manager knows that before installing a new type of container, work should be invested in educating the population so that the installation of separately sorted waste containers reduces, rather than increases, the costs of waste removal.

In this context, it is important to mention that with the amendments to the Law on Waste Management, bio-waste removal has become 40% cheaper. However, in cases where there is too much household waste in light packaging, glass or bio containers, the relevant waste is removed for the same fee as unsorted household waste.

Therefore, questions of this type should always be resolved first in cooperation with the manager of your residential building. Only if this fails and if the reasons for not being able to sort waste are not understood, residents should contact the municipality.

The binding regulations of each municipality should specify which department or department is responsible for monitoring their compliance. For example, in Riga it is the Department of Housing and Environment.

Where does bio waste go?

Contrary to some misconceptions, the waste manager neither sells nor exports the collected biodegradable waste. They are taken to the landfill, where they are then processed, and the waste manager pays the landfill for it. Technical compost and gas for heat are obtained from biological waste. On the other hand, what cannot be processed is stored.

Thanks to the support of EU structural funds, approximately 90 million euros have been invested in six landfills to build biological waste processing facilities and create composting areas.

Bio-waste constitutes a significant part of household waste. The more we sort, the closer we will get to what is stipulated in Directive (EU) 2018/850 of the European Parliament and Council, namely to reduce the proportion of household waste stored in landfills to 10% of the total amount of household waste by 2035.

Separate waste sorting is a system that can be effective. For example, in Ireland in 2020, it was achieved that 16% of the total amount of waste is deposited in the landfill. In Latvia, this indicator is still around 50%.

Achieving the goals of the European Union’s Green Course is the country’s common responsibility, shared by all of us, just as we all enjoy the benefits of being in the European Union – funds, open borders for travel, study and work, free flow of capital, etc. etc. It is worth remembering: if we as a society fail to fulfill our obligations, the EU can impose sanctions that are paid from the state budget or taxpayers’ funds.

Although, in the sense of regulatory acts, the biggest burden of responsibility for the obligation to separate waste falls on the shoulders of waste managers and building managers, the decision about what kind of country we will create and leave behind – will we continue to build new waste landfills or will we sort, recycle and reuse – is in the hands of each person.