Sharjah won’t have fireworks during New Year for the sake of Palestine, Saudi Arabia?

Sharjah –

Sharjah, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), decided not to hold fireworks during the New Year in solidarity with Palestine. How about Saudi Arabia?

In their official Facebook post on Tuesday (26/12), Sharjah City Police stated that they would take legal steps against those who violate the ban.

“[Ini adalah] a sincere expression of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation for our brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip,” wrote Sharjah City police in the post, as quoted by .

Sharjah strictly prohibits fireworks displays on New Year’s Day out of respect for the people of Gaza, Palestine who suffer from Israeli military aggression.

Sharjah is the third largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Dubai and Abu Dhabi based on size and population. There are a total of seven cities or emirates within the United Arab Emirates.

However, Sharjah’s decision to ban fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve only applies to that city. Because public celebrations are still being promoted in other cities in the UAE.

New Year’s Eve fireworks displays are usually held in Dubai, the country’s most populous emirate and a tourism hub visited by millions of tourists every year.

Saudi Arabia Still Celebrates Fireworks

Meanwhile, unlike the UAE city of Sharjah, cities in Saudi Arabia continue to celebrate New Year’s Eve with great fanfare. They will still have fireworks.

The bright lights of fireworks will brighten the sky of Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, to entertain local residents and tourists.

Reporting from Harpers Bazaar, a number of locations in Riyadh will become centers for watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks display. These include the royal center, Al Faisaliah Tower, Boulevard Riyadh City, and Al Majdoul Tower.

However, there are two cities that will never be decorated with sparkling fireworks in Saudi Arabia, namely Mecca and Medina. These two holy cities for Muslims prohibit all forms of celebrations that are not Islamic law.

