Sharks liquidate the hopes of Lions (Finished)

#Sharks #liquidate #hopes #Lions #Finished

Leones del Caracas is facing its most difficult challenge of the 2023-2024 season. For this Saturday’s day, the University stadium stopped being a baseball stadium to become a gladiatorial arena, where The long-haired men must leave everything on the field of play to achieve a victory that keeps them with a chance of playing in the final.

On the next sidewalk are the Tiburones de La Guaira, who could leave one of their potential rivals on the road to compete for the LVBP title. It should be remembered that in the three previous matches in the Round Robin between them, those from the coast always left with a smile on their face.

Lineup Leones del Caracas

Lineup Sharks of The Guaira

Game incidents

Inning 1 (upper part): Harold Ramirez flies out to left fielder. Harold Castro strikes out without throwing. Yadir Drake flies out to second base.

Lions 0 – Sharks 0

Inning 1 (lower part): Maikel Garcia hits a ground ball out to shortstop. Alcides Escobar hits a ground ball out to shortstop. Wilson Garcia hits a home run with a fly ball to right field. Leonardo Reginatto strikes out swinging.

Lions 0 – Sharks 1

Inning 2 (upper part): José Rondón strikes out swinging. Rainel Rosario hits a ground ball from out to third base. Aldrem Corredor hits a double with a fly ball to left fielder. Freddy Fermin singles with a line drive to center fielder, Runner scores. Wilfredo Tovar flies out to second base.

Lions 1 – Sharks 1

Inning 2 (lower part): Danry Vasquez flies out to center fielder. Luis Torrens walks. Ehire Adrianza flies out to center fielder. Franklin Barreto hits a triple with a line drive to the right fielder, Torrens scores. Brayan Rocchio singles on a strong ground ball to center fielder, Barreto scores. Maikel Garcia hits a line drive single to left fielder. Maikel Garcia steals second base, Rocchio scores on an error on the catcher’s throw. Jesús Vargas replaces Wilfredo Boscán. Alcides Escobar flies out to center fielder.

Lions 1 – Sharks 4

Inning 3 (upper part): Gabriel Noriega strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez hits a ground ball out to shortstop. Harold Castro flies out to right fielder.

Lions 1 – Sharks 4

Inning 3 (lower part): Wilson Garcia knocked from out to short field. Leonardo Reginatto batted from out to second base. Danry Vasquez batted from out to third base.

Lions 1 – Sharks 4

Inning 4 (upper part): Yadir Drake hits a ground ball out to second base. José Rondón hits a ground ball from out to third base. Rainel Rosario strikes out without throwing.

Lions 1 – Sharks 4

Inning 4 (lower part): Luis Torrens hits a ground ball from out to third base. Ehire Adrianza hits a line out to shortstop. Franklin Barreto strikes out swinging.

Lions 1 – Sharks 4

Inning 5 (upper part): Anthony Castro replaces Ángel Padrón. Aldrem Corredor flies out to left fielder. Freddy Fermin hits a double with a fly ball to left fielder. Wilfredo Tovar flies out to second base. Gabriel Noriega strikes out swinging.

Lions 1 – Sharks 4

Inning 5 (lower part): Brayan Rocchio walks. Maikel Garcia flies out to right fielder. Alcides Escobar singles with a fly ball to the right fielder. Samuel Pérez replaces Jesús Vargas. Wilson Garcia strikes out swinging. Alcides Escobar steals second base. Leonardo Reginatto receives an intentional walk. Danry Vasquez walks, Rocchio scores. Luis Torrens flies out to center fielder.

Lions 1 – Sharks 5

Inning 6 (upper part): Emilker Guzmán replaces Anthony Castro. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging. Harold Castro singles with a line drive to center fielder. Yadir Drake strikes out without throwing. José Rondón hit by pitch. Rainel Rosario strikes out swinging.

Lions 1 – Sharks 5

Inning 6 (lower part): Norwith Gudiño replaces Samuel Pérez. Ehire Adrianza flies out to center fielder. Franklin Barreto strikes out swinging. Brayan Rocchio walks. Brayan Rocchio caught stealing second base.

Lions 1 – Sharks 5

Inning 7 (upper part): Pedro Rodriguez replaces Emilker Guzmán. Aldrem Corredor flies out to left fielder. Freddy Fermin flies out to second base. Wilfredo Tovar hits a ground ball out to shortstop.

Lions 1 – Sharks 5

Inning 7 (lower part): Anthony Vizcaya replaces Norwith Gudiño. Maikel Garcia walks. Maikel Garcia caught stealing second base. Alcides Escobar walks. Wilson Garcia singles with a line drive to left fielder, Escobar to third. Leonardo Reginatto pops out to first base. Danry Vásquez singles on a soft grounder to second base, Escobar scores. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging.

Lions 1 – Sharks 6

Inning 8 (upper part): Jesús Pirela replaces Pedro Rodriguez. Gabriel Noriega hits a ground ball out to third base. Harold Ramirez walks. Harold Castro strikes out swinging. Yadir Drake hits for a force out.

Lions 1 – Sharks 6

Inning 8 (lower part): José Mujica replaces Anthony Vizcaya. Ehire Adrianza flies out to center fielder. Franklin Barreto strikes out swinging. Brayan Rocchio hits a ground ball out to first base.

Lions 1 – Sharks 6

Inning 9 (upper part): Arnaldo Hernández replaces Jesús Pirela. José Rondón flies out to center fielder. Rainel Rosario strikes out without throwing. Aldrem Corredor singles with a strong ground ball to second base. Freddy Fermín singles with a ground ball to the left fielder. Wilfredo Tovar hits a double with a line drive to center fielder, Fermín scores. Oswaldo Arcia flies out to left fielder.

Lions 3 – Sharks 6